Nego is the managing attorney and founder of the Pile Law Firm, PLLC. He has over 20 years extensive experience in the areas of elder law, special needs planning, estate planning, guardianship, probate and real estate law.

Nego helps seniors and their families plan for Medicaid benefits and apply for those benefits when appropriate. He advises clients on simple to complex estate planning methods, including the preparation of special needs trusts, general trusts, last wills and testament, powers of attorney and advance directives. Nego advocates for his clients to ensure that they receive all of the Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance and long-term care coverage they are entitled to. He is a determined fighter for the rights of senior citizens and individuals with special needs. He assists clients with planning for asset protection, planning for disabled adult children, and planning for minor children with special needs.

Nego is an active member of the Pennsylvania and Montgomery Bar Associations. He volunteers with the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project where he provides legal representation to children of Montgomery County who are victims of abuse and neglect. He also volunteers with the Montgomery Bar Association Civics Education Program, where he teaches civics classes to Norristown area middle school students. Nego regularly participates in panel discussions and speaking engagements on elder law, special needs and estate planning topics. He is a former Board member of the Montgomery Bar Association.

Nego received his Juris Doctorate from Temple University Beasley School of Law and his B.A. in philosophy from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to law school, he was selected by the Council on Legal Education Opportunity to be a Thurgood Marshall Fellow.

Nego loves his work and strives to create an environment where you feel comfortable to share your story and establish a relationship of trust and confidence.