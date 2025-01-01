Doreen Seamon is the owner of Seamon Law Offices PLLC which serves both West Virginia and Pennsylvania. In her time as a practicing attorney, she has guided hundreds of families through critical estate planning decisions at varying stages of life. She is highly experienced in obtaining long-term care Medicaid benefits and veteran benefits for those in need, as well as for settling estates. Doreen partners with accountants, financial advisors, insurance agents, and bankers to maximize results in each of her clients’ unique situations. Doreen and her team strive to help their clients achieve their goals regardless of their means.

Doreen strongly believes that knowledge is power and is devoted to sharing her knowledge of estate planning and elder law in her community. She is the founder of Kudize LLC and its Answers™ television series including Elder Care Answers™. Doreen is also featured monthly on WAJR’s “Ask the Expert” series and she authors a monthly article in the Dominion Post’s Senior Post magazine. Doreen is co-founder of Empowering Seniors Now (EmpoweringSeniorsNow.com) a free webinar series to inform, educate and empower our community’s seniors with pertinent information.

In her spare time, Doreen serves on the Board of the non-profit, PACE Enterprises whose mission is to help people with disabilities find meaningful employment. She is the proud mother of three adult children and two granddaughters. Doreen was born and raised in Pennsylvania, raised her family in West Virginia, and recently relocated to southwestern Pennsylvania to be closer to her son and his family.