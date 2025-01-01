Donna J. Jackson is a CPA and an attorney. She specializes in estate planing, including trusts, special needs trusts, wills, durable power of attorneys, living wills; taxes; probates; and business organizations, including corporations, limited partnerships and limited liability companies.



Donna J. Jackson obtained a BS and MS in accounting from Oklahoma State University. She received her juris doctorate degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1988. She is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, American Bar Association, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Oklahoma State Society of CPAs. She speaks at various continuing legal education seminars on estate planning. She received an LLM in Elder Law from Stetson College of Law in December 2010