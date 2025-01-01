Dennie Mayhone assists families integrate the legal, financial, and personal care needs of seniors and those with disabilities, and their families. He is licensed to practice law in the state of Mississippi and has been accredited by the Veterans Administration to assist veterans and their spouses with VA benefits, including “Aid and Attendance” pension benefits. He is a member of Elder Law Answers, Elder Counsel, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and Life Care Planning Law Firms Association.

His practice includes a team of 3 caring professionals, including a Medicaid Specialist and an Elder Care Coordinator, all of whom embrace the values of helping seniors and their families navigate the maze of issues facing the aging population.

Dennie is committed to helping families respond to the legal, financial, personal care need challenges presented by long life, illness and disability. He focuses on issues faced by seniors and those with disabilities, and their families. Dennie assists families to protect assets, coordinate care and work together to enhance the quality of life for seniors and those with disabilities.

Dennie is married to Kyla Nannery and they have a son, Colin.