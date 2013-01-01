Dennie Mayhone,
Mayhone Elder Law, PLLC
Suite D
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Dennie Mayhone assists families integrate the legal, financial, and personal care needs of seniors and those with disabilities, and their families.
Mayhone Elder Law, PLLC
Dennie Mayhone assists families integrate the legal, financial, and personal care needs of seniors and those with disabilities, and their families.
Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC
R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business. He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, recei... (read more)
Losavio & DeJean, LLC
Peter J. Losavio Super Lawyer 2010-2011 published by Louisiana Life Peter J. Losavio, Jr. is the only Louisiana Elder Law Attorney certified by the National Elder Law Foundation.
The Elder Law Firm, Planning for Life
Richard H. Young is the founder of The Elder Law Firm and is an elder law and trust attorney. He received an undergraduate degree in history at the University of Southern Mississippi and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Mississippi College School of Law.
Morton Law Firm, PLLC
Ronald C. Morton, LL.M., CELA, is the founding member of the Morton Law Firm, PLLC. His statewide practice is focused on estate planning, asset protection planning, elder law, business planning, and Medicaid planning.
Courtney Elder Law Associates PLLC
RICHARD A. (“Rick”) COURTNEY has practiced law since 1978 and is the founder of Courtney Elder Law Associates PLLC estate planning and elder law firm. His primary areas of practice are: elder law public benefits law (Medicaid, Medicare and SSI) personal asset protection ... (read more)
Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC
R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business. He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, recei... (read more)
Dennie Mayhone assists families integrate the legal, financial, and personal care needs of seniors and those with disabilities, and their families. He is licensed to practice law in the state of Mississippi and has been accredited by the Veterans Administration to assist veterans and their spouses with VA benefit...
R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business. He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor degree...
Peter J. Losavio Super Lawyer 2010-2011 published by Louisiana Life Peter J. Losavio, Jr. is the only Louisiana Elder Law Attorney certified by the National Elder Law Foundation. He graduated from Louisiana State University Law School in Baton Rouge, and received his LLM in taxation from the University of Florida. He i...
Richard H. Young is the founder of The Elder Law Firm and is an elder law and trust attorney. He received an undergraduate degree in history at the University of Southern Mississippi and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Mississippi College School of Law. Before practicing law, he was a farmer, salesman, and a high s...
Ronald C. Morton, LL.M., CELA, is the founding member of the Morton Law Firm, PLLC. His statewide practice is focused on estate planning, asset protection planning, elder law, business planning, and Medicaid planning. Mr. Morton graduated cum laude from Mississippi College in 1988 with a double major in public administ...
RICHARD A. (“Rick”) COURTNEY has practiced law since 1978 and is the founder of Courtney Elder Law Associates PLLC estate planning and elder law firm. His primary areas of practice are: elder law public benefits law (Medicaid, Medicare and SSI) personal asset protection and estate...
R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business. He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor degree...