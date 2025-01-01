Peter Losavio Jr.
Peter J. Losavio Super Lawyer 2010-2011 published by Louisiana Life Peter J. Losavio, Jr. is the only Louisiana Elder Law Attorney certified by the National Elder Law Foundation. He graduated from Louisiana State University Law School in Baton Rouge, and received his LLM in taxation from the University of Florida. He is a certified tax specialist and a certified estate planning and administration specialist by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization.
His professional certifications include:
Certified Public Accountant
Board Certified Tax Law Specialist
Board Certified Estate Planning
Administration Specialist
Certified Elder Law Attorney
He is a member of the following associations:
Baton Rouge Bar Association
Louisiana State Bar Association
Texas State Bar Association
American Bar Association
National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Peter J. Losavio, Jr. is certified by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He is one of only 500 attorneys in the United States with this certification.
Firm Description
At Losavio & DeJean, LLC, we provide our clients with legal services and counsel that flows from an ethical, principled, and informed understanding of the law, both statutory and judicial. We are mindful of the philosophical, ethical, and moral laws that are of the Judeo-Christian heritage of our society.
We deliver our services in a friendly, caring, prompt, efficient, and cost-effective manner without losing sight of the fact that our clients have chosen us from numerous other law firms. We recognize that you have put your trust in us, and it is our privilege to assist you.
OUR SERVICES:
· Estate Planning
· Successions
· Qualifying for Medicaid
· Guardianship/Interdiction
· Qualifying for VA Benefits
· Social Security Disability
· Power of Attorney
· LLC Creation
· Wills/Trusts
· Asset Protection
· Special Needs Trust
· Tax Services
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|4:00 PM
Main Office
8414 Bluebonnet Boulevard
Suite 110
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
