Peter J. Losavio Super Lawyer 2010-2011 published by Louisiana Life Peter J. Losavio, Jr. is the only Louisiana Elder Law Attorney certified by the National Elder Law Foundation. He graduated from Louisiana State University Law School in Baton Rouge, and received his LLM in taxation from the University of Florida. He is a certified tax specialist and a certified estate planning and administration specialist by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization.



His professional certifications include:

Certified Public Accountant

Board Certified Tax Law Specialist

Board Certified Estate Planning

Administration Specialist

Certified Elder Law Attorney

He is a member of the following associations:

Baton Rouge Bar Association

Louisiana State Bar Association

Texas State Bar Association

American Bar Association

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Peter J. Losavio, Jr. is certified by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He is one of only 500 attorneys in the United States with this certification.