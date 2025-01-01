Richard H. Young is the founder of The Elder Law Firm and is an elder law and trust attorney. He received an undergraduate degree in history at the University of Southern Mississippi and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Mississippi College School of Law. Before practicing law, he was a farmer, salesman, and a high school history teacher.

Mr. Young made the transition to elder law after a lengthy career in litigation. His compassion for senior citizens and their need to protect their assets led to his decision.

Mr. Young is a Member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and Elder Counsel. These exclusive national organizations are dedicated to assisting senior citizens with their legal issues.