Ronald C. Morton, LL.M., CELA, is the founding member of the Morton Law Firm, PLLC. His statewide practice is focused on estate planning, asset protection planning, elder law, business planning, and Medicaid planning. Mr. Morton graduated cum laude from Mississippi College in 1988 with a double major in public administration and applied sociology. In 1992 he earned a Juris Doctorate degree, magna cum laude, from Mississippi College School of Law. He was awarded a Masters of Law in Taxation with Honors from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2007, and has earned the designation of Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation.
Firm Description
Established in 1997, the Morton Law Firm focuses on Elder Law, Asset Protection Planning, Medicaid and Nursing Home Planning, Estate Planning and Administration, and Business Planning. Our practice is devoted to protecting the lives and legacies of our clients.
Serving clients throughout Mississippi, the Morton Law Firm works with its clients to ensure they understand all available alternatives so they can make informed decisions about their future and the futures of those they love. Client education is a key component to planning. The firm conducts frequent seminars and workshops on Estate Planning and Asset Protection throughout the State of Mississippi. From Estate and Medicaid planning to business law and estate litigation, we provide high-quality legal advice and representation that fits your unique goals and needs.
The Morton Law Firm prides itself on thoroughly educating its clients on all of their options, and in drafting customized plans to meet each client's individual needs. Whether you need a simple will, a comprehensive trust-based plan, asset protection for yourself or your heirs, assistance in establishing a new business, or advice on exiting an existing business, the professionals of the Morton Law Firm will guide you through the process and assist you with your unique legal needs. Our clients trust us to protect that which they treasure most: everything they own, and everyone they love.
Main Office
402 E. Main Street
Clinton, MS 39056
On the web
