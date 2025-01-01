Firm Description

Established in 1997, the Morton Law Firm focuses on Elder Law, Asset Protection Planning, Medicaid and Nursing Home Planning, Estate Planning and Administration, and Business Planning. Our practice is devoted to protecting the lives and legacies of our clients.

Serving clients throughout Mississippi, the Morton Law Firm works with its clients to ensure they understand all available alternatives so they can make informed decisions about their future and the futures of those they love. Client education is a key component to planning. The firm conducts frequent seminars and workshops on Estate Planning and Asset Protection throughout the State of Mississippi. From Estate and Medicaid planning to business law and estate litigation, we provide high-quality legal advice and representation that fits your unique goals and needs.

The Morton Law Firm prides itself on thoroughly educating its clients on all of their options, and in drafting customized plans to meet each client's individual needs. Whether you need a simple will, a comprehensive trust-based plan, asset protection for yourself or your heirs, assistance in establishing a new business, or advice on exiting an existing business, the professionals of the Morton Law Firm will guide you through the process and assist you with your unique legal needs. Our clients trust us to protect that which they treasure most: everything they own, and everyone they love.