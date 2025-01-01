RICHARD A. (“Rick”) COURTNEY has practiced law since 1978 and is the founder of Courtney Elder Law Associates PLLC estate planning and elder law firm. His primary areas of practice are:

elder law

public benefits law (Medicaid, Medicare and SSI)

personal asset protection and estate planning

trusts and trust administration

special needs planning for persons with disabilities

guardianships and conservatorships

nursing home and disability rights

probate administration.

Rick is the first attorney in Mississippi designated a Certified Elder Law Attorney by the American Bar Association-accredited National Elder Law Foundation.