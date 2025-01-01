Richard A. Courtney CELA
RICHARD A. (“Rick”) COURTNEY has practiced law since 1978 and is the founder of Courtney Elder Law Associates PLLC estate planning and elder law firm. His primary areas of practice are:
- elder law
- public benefits law (Medicaid, Medicare and SSI)
- personal asset protection and estate planning
- trusts and trust administration
- special needs planning for persons with disabilities
- guardianships and conservatorships
- nursing home and disability rights
- probate administration.
Rick is the first attorney in Mississippi designated a Certified Elder Law Attorney by the American Bar Association-accredited National Elder Law Foundation.
Firm Description
Practice Areas
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
Cost
Main Office
7708 Old Canton Road
Suite B
Madison, MS 39110
