R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business. He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor degree in 1992. His law school honors include the Dean’s List and the American Jurisprudence Award for Ethics and Professional Responsibility. Mr. Kyle is admitted to practice in the State of Mississippi, the State of Louisiana, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court. He is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and has served as President of the Mississippi College School of Law Alumni Association, and as a member of the Board of Governors of the Jackson Yacht Club and of the Jackson Yacht Club Foundation.
He is co-author of the book "How to Protect Your Family's Assets from Devastating Nursing Home Costs, Medicaid Secrets: Mississippi Edition". A frequent speaker on the subject of estate planning in the firm's informational seminars, to church groups, retiree organizations, and civic clubs, he has also hosted "Peace of Mind Estate Planning"since 2014 on WJNT Radio, currently airing Monday mornings.
Mr. Kyle brings to the firm thirty years of experience in the areas of conservatorships and special needs planning as well as general estate planning issues, and he was voted "Best Estate Planner" in the 2019 "Best of Jackson" competition sponsored by The Jackson Free Press. Mr. Kyle is very familiar with the challenges facing the elderly and those family members who care for them, having been primarily responsible for the care of his own elderly mother for several years.
In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Kyle is a licensed pilot and aircraft owner with well over 2500 hours of flight time. He has been active with Angel Flight, a charitable organization of pilots who donate their time and aircraft to transport seriously ill patients to distant locations for treatment. He also regularly transports canine passengers on "rescue flights" from animal shelters to foster care and forever homes. Mr. Kyle has also served as pro bono general counsel for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association, an association of colleges and universities involved in aviation education. In addition to his interest in aviation, he is also an avid boater and classic car collector.
Firm Description
Have you prepared your estate plan? Will it have to go through the court system? Will it work when the time comes? Will your privacy be protected?
What if you suffer long term incapacity or need long term care?
These questions (and their answers) are even more important today!
Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC seeks to answer these questions and provide you with true peace of mind through effective planning. Our long record of dealing with Elder Law and Estate Planning matters has proven the effectiveness of our plans and the satisfaction of our clients. With offices located in Madison, Diamondhead, and Hernando, Mississippi, as well as Arcadia, Louisiana, we work hard to provide our clients with an estate plan in which they and their family members can have the utmost confidence.
Knowledge is the first requirement of good estate planning. Our firm seeks to fulfill this requirement at every opportunity. Our attorneys are often on the road, traveling all over Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee, hosting free informational seminars and accepting speaking engagements to help inform the public on estate planning issues. We offer a variety of free informative publications through our office, all designed to help educate you on the different types of trusts, Medicaid planning, asset protection, veteran's benefits, and many other issues. Our firm delivers a full range of services in elder law and estate planning, but we also take the time necessary to ensure that our clients fully understand each step in the process, and each document we prepare, a crucial part of which is the very first meeting, absolutely free of charge, where you have the opportunity to ask the attorney all the questions on your mind.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|2:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
7720 Old Canton Road
Ste. B
Madison, MS 39110
4321 Gex Road
Suite C
Diamondhead, MS 39525
2555 Caffey Street
Ste. 6
Hernando, MS 38632
1779 B Daniel Street
Arcadia, LA 71001
On the web
