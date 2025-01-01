R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business. He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor degree in 1992. His law school honors include the Dean’s List and the American Jurisprudence Award for Ethics and Professional Responsibility. Mr. Kyle is admitted to practice in the State of Mississippi, the State of Louisiana, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court. He is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and has served as President of the Mississippi College School of Law Alumni Association, and as a member of the Board of Governors of the Jackson Yacht Club and of the Jackson Yacht Club Foundation.

He is co-author of the book "How to Protect Your Family's Assets from Devastating Nursing Home Costs, Medicaid Secrets: Mississippi Edition". A frequent speaker on the subject of estate planning in the firm's informational seminars, to church groups, retiree organizations, and civic clubs, he has also hosted "Peace of Mind Estate Planning"since 2014 on WJNT Radio, currently airing Monday mornings.

Mr. Kyle brings to the firm thirty years of experience in the areas of conservatorships and special needs planning as well as general estate planning issues, and he was voted "Best Estate Planner" in the 2019 "Best of Jackson" competition sponsored by The Jackson Free Press. Mr. Kyle is very familiar with the challenges facing the elderly and those family members who care for them, having been primarily responsible for the care of his own elderly mother for several years.

In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Kyle is a licensed pilot and aircraft owner with well over 2500 hours of flight time. He has been active with Angel Flight, a charitable organization of pilots who donate their time and aircraft to transport seriously ill patients to distant locations for treatment. He also regularly transports canine passengers on "rescue flights" from animal shelters to foster care and forever homes. Mr. Kyle has also served as pro bono general counsel for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association, an association of colleges and universities involved in aviation education. In addition to his interest in aviation, he is also an avid boater and classic car collector.