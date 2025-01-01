Search Articles

R. Kelly Kyle, a partner of Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University’s College of Administration and Business.  He then attended Mississippi College School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor degree in 1992.  His law school honors include the Dean’s List and the American Jurisprudence Award for Ethics and Professional Responsibility.  Mr. Kyle is admitted to practice in the State of Mississippi, the State of Louisiana, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.  He is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and has served as President of the Mississippi College School of Law Alumni Association, and as a member of the Board of Governors of the Jackson Yacht Club and of the Jackson Yacht Club Foundation.

He is co-author of the book "How to Protect Your Family's Assets from Devastating Nursing Home Costs, Medicaid Secrets: Mississippi Edition".  A frequent speaker on the subject of estate planning in the firm's informational seminars, to church groups, retiree organizations, and civic clubs, he has also hosted "Peace of Mind Estate Planning"since 2014 on WJNT Radio, currently airing Monday mornings. 
Mr. Kyle brings to the firm thirty years of experience in the areas of conservatorships and special needs planning as well as general estate planning issues, and he was voted "Best Estate Planner" in the 2019 "Best of Jackson" competition sponsored by The Jackson Free Press.  Mr. Kyle is very familiar with the challenges facing the elderly and those family members who care for them, having been primarily responsible for the care of his own elderly mother for several years.
In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Kyle is a licensed pilot and aircraft owner with well over 2500 hours of flight time. He has been active with Angel Flight, a charitable organization of pilots who donate their time and aircraft to transport seriously ill patients to distant locations for treatment.  He also regularly transports canine passengers on "rescue flights" from animal shelters to foster care and forever homes.  Mr. Kyle has also served as pro bono general counsel for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association, an association of colleges and universities involved in aviation education. In addition to his interest in aviation, he is also an avid boater and classic car collector.

Firm Description

Have you prepared your estate plan?  Will it have to go through the court system?  Will it work when the time comes?  Will your privacy be protected?  

What if you suffer long term incapacity or need long term care? 

These questions (and their answers) are even more important today!

Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC seeks to answer these questions and provide you with true peace of mind through effective planning.  Our long record of dealing with Elder Law and Estate Planning matters has proven the effectiveness of our plans and the satisfaction of our clients.  With offices located in Madison, Diamondhead, and Hernando, Mississippi, as well as Arcadia, Louisiana, we work hard to provide our clients with an estate plan in which they and their family members can have the utmost confidence. 

Knowledge is the first requirement of good estate planning.  Our firm seeks to fulfill this requirement at every opportunity.  Our attorneys are often on the road, traveling all over Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee, hosting free informational seminars and accepting speaking engagements to help inform the public on estate planning issues.  We offer a variety of free informative publications through our office, all designed to help educate you on the different types of trusts, Medicaid planning, asset protection, veteran's benefits, and many other issues.   Our firm delivers a full range of services in elder law and estate planning, but we also take the time necessary to ensure that our clients fully understand each step in the process, and each document we prepare, a crucial part of which is the very first meeting, absolutely free of charge, where you have the opportunity to ask the attorney all the questions on your mind.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 4:30 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 2:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

7720 Old Canton Road
Ste. B
Madison, MS 39110

4321 Gex Road
Suite C
Diamondhead, MS 39525

2555 Caffey Street
Ste. 6
Hernando, MS 38632

1779 B Daniel Street
Arcadia, LA 71001

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

