Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Debra Streeter

Streeter Law Group APC

Debra Streeter

Streeter Law Group APC

Debra Streeter

Streeter Law Group APC

About Debra Leffler Streeter:

While I have worked in other areas of law, I have found that my passion is in working with families that want to make sure they have a plan in place to protect their decisions and their assets. You have worked hard for your assets, whether as business owners or by being smart with saving, and you should be able to protect and preserve those assets as much as possible.

I have been through the tough decisions not only with my clients, but with my own family as well. It was a learning process. When you add the emotional aspect of watching your loved ones sick, getting through this complex area is more difficult. I am able to bring that experience to my clients and help them through the process of setting out their wishes and choosing people that will help make the tough decisions while respecting their wishes if they are not able to themselves.

It is important to me that my clients understand the different types of trusts. I recently met with a family. The man apologized for asking me to explain it again. He was just a chef and didn’t understand these legal issues. I said that’s ok, I really can’t cook. He can stick to being a chef and I will be the lawyer. Just because we have different areas of expertise does not mean he was not smart.

It is also important to me that I serve my local community. I am currently on the Board of Directors for the Bar Association of Northern San Diego County as well as a local non-profit organization. I am an active member of the State Bar of California, Medicaid Practice Network, the California Association for Nursing Home Reform, California Care Planning Council, the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, and volunteer at my kids’ school.

I speak at many educational events. In addition to offering educational workshops to families, I have been a guest lecturer for other attorneys through the North County Bar Association and LiveCLE on issues involving elder law and estate planning. I have also been a guest lecturer for the National Business Institute and California Legal Assistant’s Association.

Firm Description

The firm was established by Debra Leffler Streeter in 2003 to serve the needs of families to help with planning. We offer services in estate planning, elder law, medi-cal, veterans benefits, and asset protection. We also assist families with guardianships, probate and trust administration. Our mission is to provide the highest level of personal service to our clients by first considering our client’s goals and concerns.

After listing to our clients’ goals, we are able to explain the options and allow our clients to choose which plan is right for them.

When you work with us, you have a team that is experienced in helping families like yours. We will educate you on all of the options and take the time to make sure you understand what you are getting into. Our plans are not cookie-cutter style, as we find not every family is alike, fitting into a single mold. Whether it is complex planning or simple planning, you have options and a choice. We have been doing this planning for many years and able to complete most plans in a short period of time.

We asked our clients why they chose to work with us and what makes us different than other attorneys/law firms. The overwhelming response is that we listened to their questions, and answered them in a way they could understand.

Hours

Please contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.

Cost

Please contact this attorney for more information about fees by clicking here.

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

217 Civic Center Drive
Suite 10
Vista, CA 92084

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Debra Streeter

Debra Streeter

Streeter Law Group APC

About Debra Leffler Streeter: While I have worked in other areas of law, I have found that my passion is in working with families that want to make sure they have a plan in place to protect their decisions and their assets. You have worked hard for your assets, whether as business owners or by being smart with saving,...

Phone (760) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Debra Streeter.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml