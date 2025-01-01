Firm Description

Herzog Law Firm PC is here to help you with individualized and knowledgeable counsel as you plan for the future. At Herzog Law Firm, we concentrate our practice in Estate Planning, Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, Estate Administration & Probate, Special Needs Planning and Guardianship. Our experienced team of professionals has served the greater Albany, Saratoga, and Kingston, NY areas with legal counsel that they trust since 1946. Schedule a free consultation today.