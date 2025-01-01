Daniel S. Swinton Esq.
Daniel S. Swinton Esq.
Mr. Swinton received his J.D. at Pace University School of Law from which he graduated Cum Laude, as a Ranking Scholar and winner of the American Jurisprudence Award for Excellent Achievement in the Study of Wills and Trusts.
Mr. Swinton is a contributing author of "Generations - Planning Your Legacy" (Esperti Peterson Institute 1999) and "Strictly Business" (Quantum Press 2002).
In addition to his membership in the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) Mr. Swinton is a member of the American Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, and the Union County Bar Association.
The Augulis Law Firm provides legal services in Estate Planning and Administration, Elder Law, Asset Protection and Veterans' Benefits.
Main Office
2 South Avenue East
Suite 200
Cranford, NJ 07016
5 Mountain Boulevard
Suite 5
Warren, NJ 07059
