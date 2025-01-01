Mr. Swinton received his J.D. at Pace University School of Law from which he graduated Cum Laude, as a Ranking Scholar and winner of the American Jurisprudence Award for Excellent Achievement in the Study of Wills and Trusts.

Mr. Swinton is a contributing author of "Generations - Planning Your Legacy" (Esperti Peterson Institute 1999) and "Strictly Business" (Quantum Press 2002).

In addition to his membership in the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) Mr. Swinton is a member of the American Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, and the Union County Bar Association.