Dana B. Perry

Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.

With more than 30 years' experience helping individuals and families secure their futures and protect their assets, Dana Perry handles estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning with the level of detail and compassion clients deserve. Her hands-on approach ensures that clients understand all of their options for multi-generational estate and tax planning, long-term care, benefits including Medicaid and Medicare, various trusts, and beyond.

She and her team take a holistic approach and are extremely responsive. They assist with everything from simple wills and incapacity documents to intricate supplemental needs trusts and care coordination. Through her comprehensive needs analysis, Dana works with clients to craft a strategic and realistic plan that will minimize future costs and maximize each family's protection.

Dana is highly regarded in the region for her experience in preparing and implementing complex estate plans and wealth transfer strategies for high net-worth clients. She has worked with many family business owners on protecting their interests, planning for potential incapacity, and transitioning matters to the next generation – or else preparing for sale.

Her team's goal is for client legacies to last, meaning assets are conserved and managed for children and others for years to come. Understanding the numerous benefits reaped from effective estate planning and the crippling impact in the absence of it, Dana approaches her clients' legacy goals and concerns with a sincere commitment to them and their successes. Inspired by childhood elder mentors and the journey of a close family member with mental illness, Dana has stood in the shoes of her elder law and special needs planning clients.

She leads an interdisciplinary team, has been licensed as an Elder Law Specialist since 1997, and is one of only a handful of Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the region qualified by the National Elder Law Foundation to serve elders and their families. She is also accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs and a member of both the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Dana is well-versed in the issues and regulations that matter most to seniors and families of loved ones with special needs and has led her team in the planning and execution of the Embrace Aging Forum since its inception.

Firm Description

Nationally recognized for client service, Chambliss provides legal counsel to clients ranging from international corporations to startups to multi-generational families who seek timely and strategic solutions. We set ourselves apart with our levels of responsiveness, skill, and professionalism. Aside from our client work, we are proud of our rich history and are dedicated to giving back to our community.

From planning for generations to come to addressing a family emergency, we are with our clients throughout it all. We offer holistic estate planning services, including elder law, long-term care and Medicaid planning, care coordination, special needs planning, estate and trust administration, and family business planning. As our clients' needs have evolved over the years, so has our team. Not only do we have excellent attorneys, but we also have resident CPAs, a Tennessee licensed Advanced Practice Social Worker, and one of only a handful of Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the Southeast. We also have built a strong network of resources for our clients, including those in financial planning and wealth management, long-term care and senior housing, home health and hospice, Social Security and the Veterans Affairs Office, and beyond. In addition, we strive to work seamlessly with our clients' existing advisors and other members of their circle of support.

While we provide a range of estate planning services, our firm also advises on matters related to business, real estate, cybersecurity and data privacy, finance, health care, intellectual property, employment, litigation and risk management, and mergers and acquisitions. Our clients are based throughout the Southeast, across the country, and around the globe. We are honored to be recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America®, Mid-South Super Lawyers, and BTI Consulting Group for our high-level of client service. Today and every day forward, we will remain fiercely loyal to our clients as we adapt our services to meet their evolving needs.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 7:30 AM 6:00 PM
Tuesday 7:30 AM 6:00 PM
Wednesday 7:30 AM 6:00 PM
Thursday 7:30 AM 6:00 PM
Friday 7:30 AM 6:00 PM

Cost

Main Office

Liberty Tower
605 Chestnut Street, Suite 1700
Chattanooga, TN 37450

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
