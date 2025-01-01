With more than 30 years' experience helping individuals and families secure their futures and protect their assets, Dana Perry handles estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning with the level of detail and compassion clients deserve. Her hands-on approach ensures that clients understand all of their options for multi-generational estate and tax planning, long-term care, benefits including Medicaid and Medicare, various trusts, and beyond.

She and her team take a holistic approach and are extremely responsive. They assist with everything from simple wills and incapacity documents to intricate supplemental needs trusts and care coordination. Through her comprehensive needs analysis, Dana works with clients to craft a strategic and realistic plan that will minimize future costs and maximize each family's protection.

Dana is highly regarded in the region for her experience in preparing and implementing complex estate plans and wealth transfer strategies for high net-worth clients. She has worked with many family business owners on protecting their interests, planning for potential incapacity, and transitioning matters to the next generation – or else preparing for sale.

Her team's goal is for client legacies to last, meaning assets are conserved and managed for children and others for years to come. Understanding the numerous benefits reaped from effective estate planning and the crippling impact in the absence of it, Dana approaches her clients' legacy goals and concerns with a sincere commitment to them and their successes. Inspired by childhood elder mentors and the journey of a close family member with mental illness, Dana has stood in the shoes of her elder law and special needs planning clients.

She leads an interdisciplinary team, has been licensed as an Elder Law Specialist since 1997, and is one of only a handful of Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the region qualified by the National Elder Law Foundation to serve elders and their families. She is also accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs and a member of both the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Dana is well-versed in the issues and regulations that matter most to seniors and families of loved ones with special needs and has led her team in the planning and execution of the Embrace Aging Forum since its inception.