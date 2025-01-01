Dana B. Perry
Dana B. Perry
With more than 30 years' experience helping individuals and families secure their futures and protect their assets, Dana Perry handles estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning with the level of detail and compassion clients deserve. Her hands-on approach ensures that clients understand all of their options for multi-generational estate and tax planning, long-term care, benefits including Medicaid and Medicare, various trusts, and beyond.
She and her team take a holistic approach and are extremely responsive. They assist with everything from simple wills and incapacity documents to intricate supplemental needs trusts and care coordination. Through her comprehensive needs analysis, Dana works with clients to craft a strategic and realistic plan that will minimize future costs and maximize each family's protection.
Dana is highly regarded in the region for her experience in preparing and implementing complex estate plans and wealth transfer strategies for high net-worth clients. She has worked with many family business owners on protecting their interests, planning for potential incapacity, and transitioning matters to the next generation – or else preparing for sale.
Her team's goal is for client legacies to last, meaning assets are conserved and managed for children and others for years to come. Understanding the numerous benefits reaped from effective estate planning and the crippling impact in the absence of it, Dana approaches her clients' legacy goals and concerns with a sincere commitment to them and their successes. Inspired by childhood elder mentors and the journey of a close family member with mental illness, Dana has stood in the shoes of her elder law and special needs planning clients.
She leads an interdisciplinary team, has been licensed as an Elder Law Specialist since 1997, and is one of only a handful of Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the region qualified by the National Elder Law Foundation to serve elders and their families. She is also accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs and a member of both the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Dana is well-versed in the issues and regulations that matter most to seniors and families of loved ones with special needs and has led her team in the planning and execution of the Embrace Aging Forum since its inception.
Firm Description
Nationally recognized for client service, Chambliss provides legal counsel to clients ranging from international corporations to startups to multi-generational families who seek timely and strategic solutions. We set ourselves apart with our levels of responsiveness, skill, and professionalism. Aside from our client work, we are proud of our rich history and are dedicated to giving back to our community.
From planning for generations to come to addressing a family emergency, we are with our clients throughout it all. We offer holistic estate planning services, including elder law, long-term care and Medicaid planning, care coordination, special needs planning, estate and trust administration, and family business planning. As our clients' needs have evolved over the years, so has our team. Not only do we have excellent attorneys, but we also have resident CPAs, a Tennessee licensed Advanced Practice Social Worker, and one of only a handful of Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the Southeast. We also have built a strong network of resources for our clients, including those in financial planning and wealth management, long-term care and senior housing, home health and hospice, Social Security and the Veterans Affairs Office, and beyond. In addition, we strive to work seamlessly with our clients' existing advisors and other members of their circle of support.
While we provide a range of estate planning services, our firm also advises on matters related to business, real estate, cybersecurity and data privacy, finance, health care, intellectual property, employment, litigation and risk management, and mergers and acquisitions. Our clients are based throughout the Southeast, across the country, and around the globe. We are honored to be recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America®, Mid-South Super Lawyers, and BTI Consulting Group for our high-level of client service. Today and every day forward, we will remain fiercely loyal to our clients as we adapt our services to meet their evolving needs.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|7:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|7:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|7:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|7:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|7:30 AM
|6:00 PM
Main Office
Liberty Tower
605 Chestnut Street, Suite 1700
Chattanooga, TN 37450
