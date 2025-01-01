Dale Tamburro
Law Offices of Dale J. Tamburro, P.C.
Dale Tamburro
Law Offices of Dale J. Tamburro, P.C.
Dale is a graduate of Belmont High School, Clark University and Boston College Law School and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Real Estate Bar Association and the Massachusetts Bar Association. He was admitted to the Massachusetts State Bar in 1989 and has been a sole practitioner since, opening his Belmont Law Office in 1990.
Firm Description
25 years of general legal experience in the areas of:
- Estate Planning, Nursing Home Protection
- Elder law
- Wills
- Trusts
- Guardianships
- Probate
- Medicaid Planning
- Real estate
Conveniently located in Belmont just outside of Cambridge.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
90 Concord Avenue
2nd Floor
Belmont, MA 02478
On the web
Dale Tamburro
Law Offices of Dale J. Tamburro, P.C.
Dale is a graduate of Belmont High School, Clark University and Boston College Law School and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Real Estate Bar Association and the Massachusetts Bar Association. He was admitted to the Massachusetts State Bar in 1989 and has been a sole practitioner since, opening...