Chris has 20 years' experience handling clients’ most complex financial and estate planning issues. His multi-disciplinary approach makes him one of the area's most respected and sought-after advisors. Chris is the firm's “big picture” thinker and clients rely on his expertise for creating and implementing practical, prudent, and efficient financial, estate, and long-term care plans.

In addition to being a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional and certified in long-term care (CLTC), Chris is also a practicing estate and long-term care planning attorney*. As a result, Fraga Wealth Management Group can provide comprehensive wealth management services to ensure that clients’ financial plans and estate plans are integrated and seamless.

Chris was selected by Consumers’ Research Council of America, in Washington DC, as one of America’s Top Financial Planners, 2006-2007. The criteria used in the evaluations included education, specialty training and continuing education, number of years practicing in the financial profession, financial certifications, and affiliations with professional associations and organizations.

Chris’s path as a financial professional was probably a foregone conclusion, as he started working for his father, Al, when he was in third grade. Not content to be a one-dimensional resource for his clients, Chris went to law school with the intent of incorporating the estate planning, long-term care planning, and estate settlement process into the existing financial service practice.

He divides his time between Fraga Wealth’s offices in Raynham, Massachusetts, and Naples, Florida.

Chris is a frequent lecturer on and author of articles on various financial and estate planning topics and is often called upon by his peers to assist with complex planning situations.

For more than 10 years, Chris has been named to Commonwealth’s President's Club, which recognizes the top 10 percent of advisors at the firm. Chris is a registered representative and investment adviser representative of Commonwealth Financial Network.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and investments from Babson College and his law degree from the New England School of Law, magna cum laude. Chris is a recipient of the American Jurisprudence Award for Estate Planning.

Outside of the office, Chris enjoys traveling, dining out, relaxing on the beach, and playing golf; he's also an avid baseball and football fan.