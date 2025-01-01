Chen Li has been an attorney since 2002, admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York. Chen earned a B.A. from Queens College, City University of New York. She obtained her J.D. from St. John’s University. Chen is also a certified public accountant.

Before becoming an attorney, she worked for Ernst and Young, LLP and Dreyfus Realty Advisors, Inc. After law school, Chen worked as an attorney in law firms with concentration on elder law, estate planning and estate administration. Chen joined the firm in 2007.