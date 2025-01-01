Chen Li
Vanarelli and Li, LLC
Chen Li
Vanarelli and Li, LLC
Chen Li has been an attorney since 2002, admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York. Chen earned a B.A. from Queens College, City University of New York. She obtained her J.D. from St. John’s University. Chen is also a certified public accountant.
Before becoming an attorney, she worked for Ernst and Young, LLP and Dreyfus Realty Advisors, Inc. After law school, Chen worked as an attorney in law firms with concentration on elder law, estate planning and estate administration. Chen joined the firm in 2007.
Firm Description
Recognized in Elder Law, Estate Planning and Special Needs Law
The Vanarelli & Li, LLC, located in Westfield, New Jersey, provides a broad range of legal services for seniors, the disabled and their families, and families in conflict. We successfully guide our clients through the complex areas of income, estate and gift tax laws, public benefits planning, trial advocacy and court procedures, and the administrative process. Our attorneys offer legal services in the following areas of practice:
- Medicaid and Public Benefits Planning
- Special Needs and Disability Planning
- Guardianship and Fiduciary Services
- Will Contests, Probate Litigation and Elder Abuse Trials
- Medicaid Applications and Medicaid Appeals
- Nursing Home Law and Litigation
- Estate Planning and Administration
- VA Pension Benefits
- Dispute Resolution Services: Elder Mediation, Collaborative Law, and Divorce Mediation
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
238 St Paul Street
Westfield, NJ 07090
On the web
