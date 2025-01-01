A Hampton Roads native, Ms. Bedi founded Bedi Legal, PC, in 2017 because she is passionate about providing personalized legal services to members of the greater Hampton Roads area. Carolyn's leadership, legal experience, and care for her clients equips the Bedi Legal team to provide personal and innovative assistance to her clients.

Ms. Bedi is the primary bankruptcy and estate planning attorney for Bedi Legal, P.C. She specializes in protecting clients against foreclosures, garnishments, repossessions, and collections. Once she has guided her clients into a stable financial situation, she helps them protect their finances through the strategic use of wills, trusts, power of attorneys, and advanced medical directives.