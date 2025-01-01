Carolyn Bedi
A Hampton Roads native, Ms. Bedi founded Bedi Legal, PC, in 2017 because she is passionate about providing personalized legal services to members of the greater Hampton Roads area. Carolyn's leadership, legal experience, and care for her clients equips the Bedi Legal team to provide personal and innovative assistance to her clients.
Ms. Bedi is the primary bankruptcy and estate planning attorney for Bedi Legal, P.C. She specializes in protecting clients against foreclosures, garnishments, repossessions, and collections. Once she has guided her clients into a stable financial situation, she helps them protect their finances through the strategic use of wills, trusts, power of attorneys, and advanced medical directives.
Firm Description
We are a family-oriented law firm with a financial focus. With over 75 years of combined experience, our team can help you find the right fit of documents to meet your needs, whether you need help organizing your finances, or want to learn more about wills, trusts, a power of attorney, or advanced medical directives.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
1305 Executive Blvd, Suite 110
Chesapeake, VA 23320
2101 Executive Drive
Suite 360
Hampton, VA 23666
On the web
