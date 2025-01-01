Bailey Liipfert III
Bailey Liipfert is certified as an elder law specialist by the National Elder Law Foundation. He is a former chairman of the North Carolina Bar Association Elder Law Section and the North Carolina Chapter of NAELA. He is a frequent speaker at bar association and medical community educational programs. Mr. Liipfert is also very active in the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and speaks regularly at its national conferences.
Firm Description
As the years pass, one would think life would slow down and become less complicated. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. The complexity involved in elder law and special needs trusts can be overwhelming but it doesn’t need to be – Liipfert Law Group, led by Attorney Bailey Liipfert is uniquely qualified to help you navigate the many aspects associated with special needs, estate planning and elder law. We simplify the process so everyone understands what will happen and when.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|1:00 PM
Main Office
380 Knollwood Street
Suite 700
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
