Firm Description

As the years pass, one would think life would slow down and become less complicated. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. The complexity involved in elder law and special needs trusts can be overwhelming but it doesn’t need to be – Liipfert Law Group, led by Attorney Bailey Liipfert is uniquely qualified to help you navigate the many aspects associated with special needs, estate planning and elder law. We simplify the process so everyone understands what will happen and when.