Anthony J. Enea, Esq. is the managing member of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP with offices in White Plains and Somers, New York. For over thirty-five (35) years, Mr. Enea has devoted his practice to educating and protecting the rights of seniors, the disabled and their families from the costs of long term care.

Mr. Enea and his firm concentrate their practice on Elder Law, Wills, Trusts and Estates, Asset Protecting Planning, Special Needs Planning, Medicaid Applications (Nursing Home and Home Care) and Guardianships (contested/non-contested).

He is the author of hundreds of published articles and a frequent lecturer to seniors, the disabled, attorneys, CPAs and financial advisors, with respect to the planning options available to seniors and their rights. For decades Mr. Enea's articles have been published in such publications as the New York State Bar Journal, the Trusts and Estates, Elder Law, General Practice Law and Elder Law Journal for the New York State Bar Association, the Westchester County Business Journal and the Westchester County Bar Journal and Newsletter, and Tax Stringer for the New York State Society of CPAs.

Mr. Enea has been certified and re-certified as an elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation as accredited by the American Bar Association*. He is a former member of the Executive Committee of the Trusts and Estates Section of the New York State Bar Association as a vice-chair of the Committee on the Elderly and Disabled.

Mr. Enea is the past chair of the Elder Law and Special Needs Section of the New York State Bar Association. Mr. Enea is a past president and a founding member of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He is also a member of the Council of Advanced Practitioners of NAELA.

Mr. Enea is the immediate past president of the Westchester County Bar Foundation and a past president of the Westchester County Bar Association.

Mr. Enea is a past chair of the 50+ Section of the New York State Bar Association.

Mr. Enea is the 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, the Dr. Joseph A. Cimino Community Service Award from the Dominican Sisters, and the Honorable Richard J. Daranco Distinguished Service Award from the Columbian Lawyers Association of Westchester County.

Mr. Enea has been selected as a Super Lawyer for sixteen consecutive years, and for 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 was selected as a Top 25 Super Lawyer in Westchester County.

Mr. Enea for the twelfth consecutive year has also been selected for inclusion in the "Best Lawyers in America" as an Elder Law Attorney for 2022. In addition, he was recognized as a Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in White Plains five times.

Mr. Enea is an "AV" Rated Preeminent Attorney as rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Enea is the founder of the Anthony J. Enea Elder Law Scholarship at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.

Mr. Enea is also fluent in Italian.

*The National Elder Law Foundation is not affiliated with any Governmental authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of Law in the State of New York and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.