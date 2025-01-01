Andrey Milvidskiy is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York, and before the federal courts for the District of New Jersey and the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. He holds a J.D. (cum laude) from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. from DePaul University, and is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the New Jersey State Bar Association.

Before becoming an attorney, Mr. Milvidskiy spent more than 10 years as a business executive and consultant in the United States and Europe, working with entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. Early in his business career, Mr. Milvidskiy recognized that preserving wealth could be more challenging than accumulating it, and the wealth preservation played an important role in long-term financial security. As a husband, father, and son, Mr. Milvidskiy also understands the legal ramifications of aging, and knows that many people inadvertently put themselves and their families at risk with inadequate estate and retirement planning. He has devoted his legal practice to helping individuals and families protect their wealth, prepare for the future, and provide for their heirs. The combination of extensive business experience and deep legal knowledge allow Mr. Milvidskiy to assist clients with some of the most complex areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law. Outside of his professional interests, Mr. Milvidskiy enjoys sailing and is an ASA-certified skipper. He enjoys spending time with his family, reading good books, and cooking.