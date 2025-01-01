AMY E. STRATTON is a Partner with Moonan, Stratton & Waldman, LLP. Amy assists business owners and individuals with estate planning matters, such as the preparation of wills and trusts, business succession planning, guardianship and probate matters, and elder law matters. Amy is a past president and a current member of the Rhode Island Women’s Bar Association and am a current member of the Rhode Island Bar Association. She has served on the boards of several professional and community organizations and is proud to participate in the Rhode Island Bar Association Elderly Pro Bono program, providing free legal services to the low income elderly Rhode Islanders. Amy is licensed to practice law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.