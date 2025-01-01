Prior to joining Antanavage Farbiarz, Alexa S. Antanavage concentrated on the areas of commercial and real estate litigation, estate law, and family law. She was an associate at Masano Bradley, LLP, where she also gained experience in civil litigation, with emphasis on commercial litigation, real estate litigation, insurance defense, and creditor’s rights, particularly mortgage foreclosure. Also, she was responsible for reviewing and negotiating the sale of real estate-owned (REO) properties for a national bank.

Education

Alexa S. Antanavage concentrates on commercial and real estate litigation, estate law, and family law. She is a Berks County native and a 1998 Hamburg Area High School graduate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2002 from Bryn Mawr College. She also earned a Juris Doctor Degree in 2008 from the Roger Williams University School of Law, where she received the Association for Public Interest Law Summer Stipend in 2006. Ms. Antanavage interned at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and with the Roger Williams University School of Law Pro Bono Collaborative. In addition, Ms. Antanavage is a 2010 Leadership Berks core program graduate.

Alexa S. Antanavage is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court of New Jersey, the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania, and the District of New Jersey.

Ms. Antanavage is a member of the American Bar Association. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and serves on the Women in the Profession Committee. In addition, Ms. Antanavage is a member of the Berks County Bar Association, the Young Lawyers Section of the Berks County Bar Association, and Chairs the Law Day Committee. She is a member of the Greater Reading Young Professionals. She serves as a Board Member and Secretary of Mary’s Shelter in Reading, Pennsylvania.