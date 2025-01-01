Alexa S. Antanavage
Prior to joining Antanavage Farbiarz, Alexa S. Antanavage concentrated on the areas of commercial and real estate litigation, estate law, and family law. She was an associate at Masano Bradley, LLP, where she also gained experience in civil litigation, with emphasis on commercial litigation, real estate litigation, insurance defense, and creditor’s rights, particularly mortgage foreclosure. Also, she was responsible for reviewing and negotiating the sale of real estate-owned (REO) properties for a national bank.
Education
Alexa S. Antanavage concentrates on commercial and real estate litigation, estate law, and family law. She is a Berks County native and a 1998 Hamburg Area High School graduate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2002 from Bryn Mawr College. She also earned a Juris Doctor Degree in 2008 from the Roger Williams University School of Law, where she received the Association for Public Interest Law Summer Stipend in 2006. Ms. Antanavage interned at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and with the Roger Williams University School of Law Pro Bono Collaborative. In addition, Ms. Antanavage is a 2010 Leadership Berks core program graduate.
Alexa S. Antanavage is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court of New Jersey, the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania, and the District of New Jersey.
Ms. Antanavage is a member of the American Bar Association. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and serves on the Women in the Profession Committee. In addition, Ms. Antanavage is a member of the Berks County Bar Association, the Young Lawyers Section of the Berks County Bar Association, and Chairs the Law Day Committee. She is a member of the Greater Reading Young Professionals. She serves as a Board Member and Secretary of Mary’s Shelter in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Firm Description
Believe it or not, everyone has an estate and planning is necessary to protect yourself, your business and your family. At the Law Firm of Antanavage Farbiarz, PLLC our attorneys carefully and compassionately listen to your goals to build an estate plan tailored made to protect you and your family. Our attorneys specialize in the preparation of Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorneys and Health Care Powers of Attorney/Living Wills; Estate and Trust Administration; Estate and Trust Litigation/Disputes; Guardianships; and Nursing Home Planning, including assistance with preparation of Medical Assistance Applications. Our attorneys are available for evening appointments and in-home appointments upon request.
