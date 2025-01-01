Aaron Feldman
Feldman Law Group
Aaron Feldman
Feldman Law Group
Aaron Feldman is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and Southwestern University School of Law. He has been practicing law for over 25 years and has been in the East Bay for twenty years. He has served on the Board at Temple Isaiah for the men's group and is active in many community events.
Firm Description
When you select the Feldman Law Group, you get a legal perspective that is extremely comprehensive. Whether your legal issue involves estate planning or special needs estate planning, you can be confident that your issue will be addressed with a view toward the entire context. That means not only will your immediate problem be solved, but l any related problems will also be addressed. You can have peace of mind knowing that you won't run into another similar problem just a few months down the road.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1855 Olympic Blvd
Suite 125
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
On the web
Social Media
Aaron Feldman
Feldman Law Group
Aaron Feldman is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and Southwestern University School of Law. He has been practicing law for over 25 years and has been in the East Bay for twenty years. He has served on the Board at Temple Isaiah for the men's group and is active in many community events.