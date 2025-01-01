A. Scott Toney Esq.
Focusing his practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and real estate transactions, Scott proudly serves his clients in the North Central Florida area, striving to help solve and assist with their legal needs. Scott has extensive experience in handling matters relating to lifetime planning for his client's financial and health needs, as well as assisting their family members with estate and trust settlement. Scott's reputation has grown steadily over the past decade, primarily through the referrals made to him by his existing clients and other professionals with whom he has worked. Many clients have expressed their pleasure with the service he has provided; a fact of which he is extremely proud. In addition to the practice areas of estate planning, elder law matters and real estate matters, Scott also handles nursing home negligence cases, and personal injury claims. He stands ready at all times to assist you with your legal needs.
- Attorney at Law - Admitted to The Florida Bar 1993
- Graduated from the University of Florida College of Law 1993
- Graduated from the University of Florida Bachelor of Arts 199
- Member of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Member of the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Admitted to the United States District Court, Northern District of Florida
- Admitted to the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida
Firm Description
At the Toney Law Firm, we are committed to providing compassionate quality legal representation for elders and their families. We have offices in Gainesville and Ocala and practice in the areas elder law, estate planning, wills & trusts, probate and real estate closings.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|3:00 PM
Main Office
2700 NW 43rd ST
Ste B
Gainesville, FL 32606
504 SE 8th Street
Ocala, FL 34471
On the web
