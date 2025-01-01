A. Scott Toney, Esquire

Focusing his practice in the areas of estate planning, elder law and real estate transactions, Scott proudly serves his clients in the North Central Florida area, striving to help solve and assist with their legal needs. Scott has extensive experience in handling matters relating to lifetime planning for his client's financial and health needs, as well as assisting their family members with estate and trust settlement. Scott's reputation has grown steadily over the past decade, primarily through the referrals made to him by his existing clients and other professionals with whom he has worked. Many clients have expressed their pleasure with the service he has provided; a fact of which he is extremely proud. In addition to the practice areas of estate planning, elder law matters and real estate matters, Scott also handles nursing home negligence cases, and personal injury claims. He stands ready at all times to assist you with your legal needs.