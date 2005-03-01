Can I Claim My Parents as Dependents?

As My Father’s Agent, Can I Add My Son As His Beneficiary?
I have dual power of attorney for my father. At this time there is no beneficiary on one of his life insurance policies and I...Read more
If you are caring for your mother or father, you may be able to claim your parent as a dependent on your tax return. This would allow you to get a tax credit for that parent; the maximum tax refund is currently $500 per parent.
For tax purposes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) defines a dependent as an individual who is either a qualifying child or a qualifying relative (but not the spouse) of the taxpayer. Dependents can include children, stepchildren, foster children, siblings, half-siblings, or parents.
The IRS uses several criteria to determine whether you can claim an aging parent as a dependent. These include the following:
However, keep in mind that foster parents do not count as relatives, per the IRS. So, to claim a foster parent, they must have lived with you for a year in your main home and as a member of your household.
Even if you don't pay more than half your parent’s total support for the year, you may still be able to claim your parent as a dependent if:
To receive the exemption, all those supporting your parent must agree on and sign the applicable Multiple Support Declaration (IRS Form 2120).
If you can't claim your parent as a dependent because they filed a joint tax return or had a gross income above $5,050 (in 2024) but you have been paying medical expenses for a parent, you may be able to deduct those expenses from your taxes. Learn more about medical expense deductions on the IRS website.
If you are paying for a dependent parent's care so that you can go to work, you may also be eligible to claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit; learn more about this tax credit.
If you have questions about whether you may be able to claim your parent as a dependent on your income tax return, consider reaching out to an elder law attorney. They can assist not only with tax planning, but also planning for long-term care, retirement, and more. In addition, they may be able to point you to free resources where you can seek out additional tax advice. Find a qualified elder law attorney near you today.
For additional information, check out the following articles: