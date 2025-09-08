Can Undocumented Expenses Trigger a Medicaid Penalty Period?

A

This is an excellent and very common concern. You are absolutely right to be thinking about these expenses, as they can be a major issue during the Medicaid application process. Yes, these undocumented expenses can trigger a Medicaid penalty period.

Here’s a breakdown of why this happens and what you should know.

The Problem with “Undocumented” Transfers

When a person applies for Medicaid for long-term care (which includes assisted living in most states), the state’s Medicaid agency reviews their finances for the past five years. This is the Medicaid “lookback” period. The agency is looking for any money or assets that were transferred for less than fair market value.