Can Undocumented Expenses Trigger a Medicaid Penalty Period?

  • September 8th, 2025
Q
We are two years into record-keeping for possible future Medicaid lookback for my mother-in-law. She refuses to cooperate with us. She wants cash on hand in her assisted living facility to "buy things," play card games for money, go out to lunch, and give people gift cards or small money gifts. She also buys groceries to keep in her apartment in case she "doesn't like the food" served. Are these undocumented expenses going to trigger a Medicaid penalty phase should she spend all her available money and have to apply for Medicaid?
A

This is an excellent and very common concern. You are absolutely right to be thinking about these expenses, as they can be a major issue during the Medicaid application process. Yes, these undocumented expenses can trigger a Medicaid penalty period.

Here’s a breakdown of why this happens and what you should know.

The Problem with “Undocumented” Transfers

When a person applies for Medicaid for long-term care (which includes assisted living in most states), the state’s Medicaid agency reviews their finances for the past five years. This is the Medicaid “lookback” period. The agency is looking for any money or assets that were transferred for less than fair market value.

This is where your mother-in-law’s spending habits become a problem. Medicaid will review her bank statements and financial records and see that a significant amount of money was withdrawn as cash.

  • Undocumented cash withdrawals: The Medicaid agency will see a cash withdrawal and treat it as a “transfer” of an asset to an unknown recipient. Since there’s no paper trail, they will assume the money was given away.
  • Gifts: Giving gift cards or small amounts of money to people is considered a gift and a transfer for less than fair market value. Unlike the IRS, Medicaid does not have a “gift tax exclusion” for small gifts. Every gift, no matter how small, counts.
  • Expenses that should have been documented: While buying groceries or paying for lunch are legitimate expenses, without a paper trail (like a debit card transaction or a receipt), the state has no way to verify how the money was spent. They will assume the money was transferred.

How a Penalty Is Calculated

The state adds up all of these unexplainable or undocumented transfers during the lookback period. Then, they divide that total amount by a “penalty divisor,” which is the average monthly cost of private-pay long-term care in your state.

Example:

  • Total undocumented transfers: $100,000
  • State’s average monthly cost of care (divisor): $5,000
  • Penalty Period: $100,000 ÷ $5,000 = 20 months of ineligibility

This means that even if your mother-in-law’s assets drop below the Medicaid limit, she will not be eligible to receive benefits for over four months. During this time, the family would be responsible for paying for her care out of pocket. In many cases, this is not financially feasible, which is exactly the situation the family wants to avoid.

What You Can Do

  • Document everything: Encourage her to use a debit or credit card for all purchases, no matter how small. If she insists on using cash, you must keep meticulous records. Save every receipt and write down who she gives a gift to and for how much. This is a difficult task, but it is the only way to “prove” where the money went.
  • Consult an elder law attorney: This is the most important step. An elder law attorney can review your mother-in-law’s financial records and help you understand the specific rules in your state, which can vary. They can also help you create a plan to mitigate the impact of past spending and establish a clear record-keeping system for the future. They are experts in these rules and can be a huge asset in navigating a complex and often stressful process.

Last Modified: 09/08/2025

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

