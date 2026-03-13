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Will Gifting to a Caregiver Affect Her Spouse's Medicaid?

  • March 13th, 2026
Q
We want to gift to one of my Dad's caregivers. Her husband has early onset dementia and is on Medicaid. What is the most we can give her without impacting Medicaid?
A

Many people assume they can give up to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) gift tax exclusion limit (which is $19,000 per person in 2026) without any issues. While that is true for taxes, it is not true for Medicaid.

States require the community spouse to stay below a certain limit of countable assets (the Community Spouse Resource Allowance) during the initial eligibility phase. The community spouse, however, is not required to stay below the CSRA after eligibility has been determined, meaning you could give her money without negatively affecting her husband’s benefits.

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Last Modified: 03/13/2026

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