Search Articles

Find Attorneys

The Ins and Outs of Estate Sales

  • March 30th, 2026

Heirloom jewelry and wristwatch.Takeaways

  • An estate sale is a fast way to sell off a deceased person’s possessions that family members don’t want to keep.
  • Professional estate liquidators can handle the entire sale process (organization, appraisal, pricing, promotion) in exchange for a percentage (25 percent to 50 percent) of the proceeds.
  • Since the industry is unregulated, it is vital to thoroughly research and vet any estate sale company you consider hiring, checking references, insurance, and ensuring a clear, written contract.

Following the death of a family member, you may find yourself needing to sort through many personal belongings accumulated over the deceased’s lifetime. An estate sale is one way to distribute those items that you do not want or need quickly and efficiently.

While selling someone’s furniture, jewelry, artwork, antiques, and other possessions yourself can mean a great deal of time and effort on your part, there are companies that help families sell items. A professional estate sale company will do all the work in exchange for a percentage of the proceeds — typically anywhere between 25 percent and 50 percent.

Pros and Cons of an Estate Sale

An estate sale is not the only way to handle a home full of belongings, and it is not always the best fit. A traditional garage or yard sale usually brings in less money and requires you to price, promote, and staff the sale yourself.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Online marketplaces (like local buy/sell groups or auction sites) can sometimes yield higher prices for specific items, but they take time, require coordinating pickups or shipping, and can be risky if you’re managing payments and meeting strangers. Consignment shops may be a good option for higher-end furniture or collectibles, though they typically accept only select pieces and may pay you after the item sells.

If you’re primarily looking for speed and convenience — especially when there are many items to sell — an estate sale run by a professional can be the most efficient approach.

What to Expect When Hiring a Liquidator

The company usually handles organizing the inventory, staging the house, appraising the value of estate sale items and setting prices, promoting the sale to the public, and hiring workers to run the sale. You may need to pay a separate fee to the liquidator for cleaning up following the sale, including donating or disposing of any goods that do not sell.

Liquidators’ percentages vary widely based on the size of the job, the expected value of the items, and how much labor is involved. A smaller sale with mostly everyday household goods may carry a higher commission because the company still has to sort, stage, price, and staff the event.

Some companies also charge additional fees for services such as trash removal, deep cleaning, dumpsters, or specialty appraisals. Before you agree to anything, ask for a clear breakdown of what the commission covers, what services are extra, and whether there is a minimum fee.

Vetting and Preparing for Your Sale

Keep the following in mind when getting ready for an estate sale:

  • First, ensure that you have the legal right to sell the decedent’s personal property. There cannot be any unresolved estate issues. Companies may request legal documentation showing that you have the right to dispose of the property.
     
  • Remove from the house anything you want to keep before calling in the liquidators, but avoid throwing too much away – one person’s idea of trash might be another person’s treasure.
     
  • No regulatory body oversees the estimated 14,000 estate sale companies in the United States, so before hiring one of them, rely on a referral from a trusted friend or family member and do some research. You can search the website of the American Society of Estate Liquidators, a trade association that requires its members to meet certain requirements and abide by an ethics code.
     
  • Check your local Better Business Bureau for complaints about companies you are considering, or attend a sale run by the company.
     
  • Make sure your liquidator carries insurance in case there are any accidents while buyers are at the estate sale.
     
  • Ensure the company offers a written contract.
     
  • Before an estate sale company starts staging the home, take steps to protect valuables and sensitive information. Remove (or securely lock away) important documents, checkbooks, financial statements, prescription information, family photos you want to keep, firearms, and any items with personal identifying details.

    It’s also wise to collect small high-value items (coins, jewelry, watches) in one place and confirm how the company will inventory and secure them — for example, whether they use a locked display case, a dedicated cashier area, and staff assigned to monitor high-ticket items. If the sale will be advertised online with photos, discuss what will (and won’t) be photographed so you’re not unintentionally sharing private information.
     
  • Ask any prospective liquidating company how it handles security, what happens to unsold items, and what type of clean-up is included.
     
  • Note that many companies discourage families from being present during the actual sale.
     
  • When vetting potential companies to hire for an estate sale, you may also want to ask the questions such as the following:
    • Will you provide an itemized inventory or estimated value range before the sale?
    • How do you determine pricing, and do you discount items on later sale days?
    • How and when are proceeds paid (and will I receive a final accounting statement)?
    • Do you subcontract staff, and who is responsible if something is damaged or goes missing?

Additional Reading


Created date: 03/20/2015

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

April Fool's Guide to Messing Up Social Security Benefits
A New Push to Put Homeless Veterans Under Legal Guardianship
How Dementia Drives Food Insecurity for Older Adults
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml