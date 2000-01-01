Kara Gansmann
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
Suite 210
Wilmington, NC 28403
Bio coming soon!
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
Clingman Law Firm LLC
SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia.
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
LawyerLisa
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration is... (read more)
Southpoint Estate Planning
Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning.
The Autonomy Group, PC
Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G. A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Comple... (read more)
Khaled Law Firm
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans.
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
David B. McLean, Attorney and Counselor at Law
David has been practicing in the areas of Elder Law, Medicaid, Guardianship, Probate and Estate Planning since 1999. He brings to this area of law a keen interest in issues surrounding the aging population and a desire to make complex issues easily understandable.
Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler, P.A.
Bailey Liipfert is certified as an elder law specialist by the National Elder Law Foundation.
Crosswhite Crosswhite & Johnson
Born and raised in Statesville, Robert (Bob) Crosswhite is a third-generation attorney at Crosswhite, Crosswhite & Johnson, PLLC. His father, William (Bill) Crosswhite, and his grandfather, Neil S. Sowers, both served the greater Statesville community with their legal expertise f... (read more)
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Think Different Legal Group
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient.
Bio coming soon!
SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia. She earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in English Literature from Columbia College in 1983, a Master of Arts degree in the History of Colonial America in 1985, and a Juris Doctorate in 1990 from the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation from law school...
Bio coming soon!
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues. The team at LawyerLisa works...
Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning. Dori enjoys helping families navigate important legal issues including: wills, trusts, special needs planning, guardianships, long-term care planning, Medicaid, estate administration, probate, powers of attorney, healthcare powers of attorney, and living wills...
Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G. A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Complex Issues Associated With Aging....
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans. While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Plann...
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
David has been practicing in the areas of Elder Law, Medicaid, Guardianship, Probate and Estate Planning since 1999. He brings to this area of law a keen interest in issues surrounding the aging population and a desire to make complex issues easily understandable. The more a client understands the workings of the Medic...
Bailey Liipfert is certified as an elder law specialist by the National Elder Law Foundation. He is a former chairman of the North Carolina Bar Association Elder Law Section and the North Carolina Chapter of NAELA. He is a frequent speaker at bar association and medical community educational programs. Mr. Liipfer...
Born and raised in Statesville, Robert (Bob) Crosswhite is a third-generation attorney at Crosswhite, Crosswhite & Johnson, PLLC. His father, William (Bill) Crosswhite, and his grandfather, Neil S. Sowers, both served the greater Statesville community with their legal expertise for decades. Bob’s older brothe...
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration...