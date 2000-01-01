Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Elder Law Attorneys near Myrtle Beach, SC


Find more attorneys in South Carolina.
Meet Kara Gansmann

Kara Gansmann

Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP

Bio coming soon!

Phone (910) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Kara Gansmann.
Meet Sarah Clingman

Sarah Clingman

Clingman Law Firm LLC

SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia. She earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in English Literature from Columbia College in 1983, a Master of Arts degree in the History of Colonial America in 1985, and a Juris Doctorate in 1990 from the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation from law school...

Phone (803) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Sarah Clingman.
Meet Kara Gansmann

Kara Gansmann

Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP

Bio coming soon!

Phone (910) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Kara Gansmann.
Meet Lisa Brown

Lisa Brown

LawyerLisa

Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law.  LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues. The team at LawyerLisa works...

Phone (803) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Lisa Brown.
Meet Dori Dixon

Dori Dixon

Southpoint Estate Planning

Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning. Dori enjoys helping families navigate important legal issues including: wills, trusts, special needs planning, guardianships, long-term care planning, Medicaid, estate administration, probate, powers of attorney, healthcare powers of attorney, and living wills...

Phone (919) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Dori Dixon.
Meet Soraya Martial-Wright

Soraya Martial-Wright

The Autonomy Group, PC

Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G. A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Complex Issues Associated With Aging....

Phone (803) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Soraya Martial-Wright.
Meet Julia Khaled

Julia Khaled

Khaled Law Firm

Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans. While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Plann...

Phone (803) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Julia Khaled.
Meet Brandon Elijah

Brandon Elijah

Burroughs Elijah, LLC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (803) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Brandon Elijah.
Meet Daniel Burroughs

Daniel Burroughs

Burroughs Elijah, LLC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (803) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Daniel Burroughs.
Meet David McLean

David McLean

David B. McLean, Attorney and Counselor at Law

David has been practicing in the areas of Elder Law, Medicaid, Guardianship, Probate and Estate Planning since 1999. He brings to this area of law a keen interest in issues surrounding the aging population and a desire to make complex issues easily understandable. The more a client understands the workings of the Medic...

Phone (336) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with David McLean.
Meet Bailey Liipfert

Bailey Liipfert

Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler, P.A.

Bailey Liipfert is certified as an elder law specialist by the National Elder Law Foundation. He is a former chairman of the North Carolina Bar Association Elder Law Section and the North Carolina Chapter of NAELA.  He is a frequent speaker at bar association and medical community educational programs. Mr. Liipfer...

Phone (336) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Bailey Liipfert.
Meet Robert Crosswhite

Robert Crosswhite

Crosswhite Crosswhite & Johnson

Born and raised in Statesville, Robert (Bob) Crosswhite is a third-generation attorney at Crosswhite, Crosswhite & Johnson, PLLC. His father, William (Bill) Crosswhite, and his grandfather, Neil S. Sowers, both served the greater Statesville community with their legal expertise for decades. Bob’s older brothe...

Phone (704) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Robert Crosswhite.
Meet Brandon Elijah

Brandon Elijah

Burroughs Elijah, LLC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (706) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Brandon Elijah.
Meet Daniel Burroughs

Daniel Burroughs

Burroughs Elijah, LLC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (706) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Daniel Burroughs.
Meet Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith

Think Different Legal Group

Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration...

Phone (877) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Patrick Smith.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Can AI Robots Help Older Adults Live in Their Homes Longer?
Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Keeping Older Adults Safe
Simple, Practical Tips for Aging in Place Safely
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml