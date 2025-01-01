Born and raised in Statesville, Robert (Bob) Crosswhite is a third-generation attorney at Crosswhite, Crosswhite & Johnson, PLLC. His father, William (Bill) Crosswhite, and his grandfather, Neil S. Sowers, both served the greater Statesville community with their legal expertise for decades. Bob’s older brother, Joseph N. Crosswhite, was also a partner at the firm before becoming a Superior Court Judge.

Before joining Crosswhite Law, Bob attended and graduated from Tennessee University in Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. For the next two years, he taught undergraduate mathematics while attending graduate school at Oklahoma State University. He graduated with his Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics and worked in the Oil Industry.

Bob received his Juris Doctor from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1994. He moved to Montana and opened a general practice law firm. He worked in Montana for six years, serving clients in the practice areas of wills, estate planning, probate, civil liability, real estate, and more. He is also a member of the Salish Kootenai Tribal Court. While in Montana, Bob met his wife, Heather and started their family, while he also continued to teach mathematics at a local community college.

In 2000, Bob returned to Statesville with his family and began working at The Crosswhite Law Firm. He focused his practice on the areas of estate planning, elder law, and real estate, and since then has honed his abilities and legal interests on providing Medicaid planning and crisis services in Iredell County and its surrounding communities. Bob is familiar with all the ins-and-outs of the application process, eligibility rules, and ongoing requirements for Medicaid for long-term care. He is also able to help create and implement an estate plan that is personally designed for you and your family, making sure that your money and property goes exactly where you wish, without the extra hassle of court proceedings and costs.

Bob continues to practice law in the areas of real estate, corporations, and estate administration, and is available to answer any and all questions you may have regarding these matters. He is licensed in North Carolina and Montana, and identifies himself as a “problem-solver.” He wants to do just that, help your family solve problems in a relaxed, professional environment, without the confusing legal jargon or more hoops to jump through.

First and foremost, Bob is a committed Christian and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. Bob is also an avid hunter and hiker, along with being a history buff and an active member of his church community.

Education

J.D., Regent University School of Law, 1994

Virginia Beach, Virginia

M.S., Oklahoma State University, 1990

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Major: Applied Mathematics

B.A., University of Tennessee, 1987

Knoxville, Tennessee

Major: Mathematics

Jurisdictions Admitted to Practice