Sharing Your AI Voice With Loved Ones in Your Estate Plan

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), a growing number of start-up companies are offering a unique and emotionally powerful service: creating AI-generated voice models that allow people to hear a deceased family member’s voice after they are gone.
These services, sometimes referred to as voice preservation, digital simulation, digital voice twin, or AI voice cloning, use samples of a person’s speech to create a lifelike, adaptable version of their voice. With appropriate permissions, family members can hear a departed loved one deliver personal messages, read favorite poems, tell family stories, or even answer questions in a simulated conversation.
Estate planning has traditionally focused on tangible assets, such as property, heirlooms, and financial accounts, as well as related documents, such as wills and trusts. But in a world where connection and memory can hold more value than physical goods, many people are beginning to view intangible assets as equally, if not more, important.
Voice, especially, is deeply tied to memory and emotion. A familiar laugh or a phrase spoken with a particular rhythm or accent can evoke strong feelings that photos and videos sometimes cannot. By incorporating an AI voice model into estate plans, individuals are leaving behind not just a record of their existence, but a sensory, deeply personal experience of their presence.
Voice preservation companies, such as Eternos, typically guide clients through simple set-up steps, including:
It is important to use a company that employs strict security measures to ensure the AI voice is used only with clear, documented consent.
Forward-thinking estate planners are beginning to recommend clients consider digital and emotional legacies alongside their financial ones. Some ways individuals are using AI voice technology in this context include:
Including voice models in an estate plan can also ensure that rights to the AI version of one’s voice are clearly designated, protecting against misuse and ensuring access for intended family members only.
Interestingly, celebrities have been among those exploring the realm of AI voice cloning. The late James Earl Jones, before his death in 2022, signed over to Lucasfilm the rights to use his voice for Darth Vader.
Though the idea of a voice that lives on may be exciting, it also raises important ethical and emotional questions:
As with any part of estate planning, it’s important to discuss these elements with your attorney and ensure they are legally and ethically incorporated into a formal estate plan.
The rise of AI voice technology offers a profound opportunity to give loved ones not just memories, but an enduring connection to the spirit of the person they lost. In blending technology with tradition, individuals can now leave behind something more meaningful than material goods, the sound of their voice, laughter, and wisdom.
Contact your estate planning attorney to learn how you can leave a meaningful legacy for your living and future family. This can include helping you to execute key estate planning documents, such as a durable financial power of attorney, a revocable living trust, or an advance health care advance directive.