Key Medicaid Information for
Pennsylvania
Protections for the Community Spouse
-
Community Spouse Resource Allowance (CSRA):
-
Minimum: $31,584.00
Maximum: $157,920.00
-
Increased CSRA:
-
Permitted. Pennsylavania does not follow the income-first rule.
-
Annuities:
-
See note above*
-
Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance:
-
Minimum: $2,555.00
Maximum: $3,948.00
Transfers
-
Figure used to calculate transfer penalties:
-
Per Day: $399.80
Per Month: $12,160.58
-
Has a Long-Term Care Partnership program been implemented?
-
Yes
Assets
-
Are IRAs and other retirement plans protected (noncountable)?
-
No
-
State's resource limit for Medicaid recipients:
-
$2,400.00
Income
-
Is the state an "income cap" state?
-
No
-
Monthly personal needs allowance for nursing home residents:
-
$60.00
Estate Recovery
-
Has the state expanded the definition of "estate" beyond the probate estate?
-
Yes
-
Has the state included a hardship provision in its estate recovery plan?
-
Yes
Home Equity Limit
-
The state Medicaid program will not cover long-term care services for those with home equity above this limit, with certain exceptions.
-
$730,000.00