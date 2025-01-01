Note: Institutionalized Medicaid recipients in Pennsylvania with monthly income below $2,199 may now retain $8,000 in total resources; otherwise, the figure is $2,000.

*Note on annuities: "There is split authority on the effect of a purchase of an actuarially sound annuity in Pennsylvania. A state appeals court has held that the purchase of an actuarially sound annuity by a community spouse may result in a transfer penalty. A federal district court has held exactly the opposite. The state Medicaid agency's office of legal counsel reviews all annuity purchases that fall within the lookback period. It is not clear what criteria they are using in their evaluation - it appears to be subjective." --Marshall