Has the state expanded the definition of "estate" beyond the probate estate?
Yes. The state has expanded estate recovery to include all property held by the recipient in joint tenancy, tenants in common, life estate or living trust if such title was established on or after July 1, 2005.
Has the state included a hardship provision in its estate recovery plan?
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.
