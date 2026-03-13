Is a Medicaid Patient's Nursing Home Co-Pay Tax-Deductible?

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Dealing with the intersection of Medicaid, chronic illness, and taxes can be incredibly stressful. The short answer is that yes, a significant portion — and likely all — of those payments can be tax-deductible, provided you meet certain Internal Revenue Service (IRS) thresholds.

Since your husband has Lewy body dementia, he meets the IRS definition of being “chronically ill,” which opens up specific tax advantages for nursing home costs.

1. Is the Nursing Home Cost Fully Deductible?

For most taxpayers, nursing home costs are only deductible if the “principal reason” for being there is medical care. However, because your husband has a formal diagnosis of dementia, the rules are even more favorable:

The “chronically ill” rule: The IRS considers someone chronically ill if they require “substantial supervision” to protect them from threats to health and safety due to severe cognitive impairment.

The IRS considers someone chronically ill if they require “substantial supervision” to protect them from threats to health and safety due to severe cognitive impairment. What is included: Because he is chronically ill, you can deduct the entire cost of the nursing home. This includes not just the medical care, but also room and board (meals and lodging).

Because he is chronically ill, you can deduct the entire cost of the nursing home. This includes not just the medical care, but also room and board (meals and lodging). Qualified services: To qualify, the care must be provided according to a “plan of care” prescribed by a licensed health care practitioner (which the nursing home creates automatically).

2. How Medicaid and Pensions Factor In

You mentioned he is on Medicaid and you are paying the facility using his Railroad Retirement pension (minus insurance premiums). Here is how that works for your taxes:

Only “out-of-pocket” counts: You can only deduct the money that you actually paid to the facility. You cannot deduct the portion that Medicaid pays on his behalf.

You can only deduct the money that you actually paid to the facility. You cannot deduct the portion that Medicaid pays on his behalf. The pension is your “payment”: Even though the money comes from his pension, if you file a joint tax return, that money is considered an “unreimbursed medical expense” that you both paid.

Even though the money comes from his pension, if you file a joint tax return, that money is considered an “unreimbursed medical expense” that you both paid. Insurance premiums: The “few hundred dollars” you deduct for insurance premiums are also generally deductible as a medical expense.

3. The 7.5 Percent Rule

Even if the expenses are qualified, they are subject to the IRS “floor”:

You can only deduct the portion of your total medical expenses that exceeds 7.5 percent of your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI).

For example, if your combined AGI is $50,000, the first $3,750 of medical expenses aren’t deductible. Everything after that $3,750 can be deducted.

Comparison of Deductible Expenses Expense Type Deductible? Condition Medicare Care Yes Always deductible Room and Board Yes Because of Lewy body dementia (Chronically ill) Insurance Premiums Yes Subject to age-based limits for long-term care Medicaid Payments No Only your out-of-pocket costs are deductible

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