Search Articles

Find Attorneys

How Mental Health Apps Can Help Older Adults

Closeup of the Headspace app on a smartphone.Takeaways

  • Mental health apps are becoming a more common way to support emotional well-being, especially for older adults facing issues like loneliness or chronic illness.

  • These apps offer various tools, including mood tracking, guided activities, educational resources, and social connection options.

  • Mental health apps often utilize techniques like daily check-ins, journaling, meditation, and educational lessons on managing mood and emotions.

  • Insurance coverage for mental health apps is increasing, with potential coverage under Medicare, Medicaid (depending on the state), and private health insurance plans.

  • Apps can be especially valuable for older adults because they are often accessible, cost-effective, private, and offer ongoing support.

  • Mental health apps should be used alongside, not as a replacement for, professional care.

  • Consulting with a health care provider before using any new mental health tool is recommended, especially for those with complex medical conditions.

Mental health issues come in many forms and can stem from many sources. An especially prevalent mental health issue is depression, which can be caused by loneliness, chronic medical conditions, stressful life events, or a combination of factors. Older adults can be especially susceptible to depression, as well as other mental health issues.

For a long time, therapy and medications have been the primary forms of treatment for mental health issues. However, a newer option is becoming more prevalent — and is closer at hand. Mental health apps that people can access with their smartphones and tablets are garnering more attention and users.

What Are Mental Health Apps?

Mental health apps are mobile applications that provide support for emotional well-being. For older adults, these apps are often tailored to address age-specific challenges, such as loneliness, grief, chronic illness, and cognitive decline, which can all contribute to depression. The most effective apps combine psychological tools, behavioral health strategies, and easy-to-use interfaces.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Examples of some of the apps that are helpful for older adults include:

  • MoodTools. Designed in collaboration with mental health professionals, MoodTools (available via the Apple Store) offers multiple tools, including a thought diary, safety plan, and guided activities with a mood tracker.
  • Headspace and Calm. Headspace and Calm are mindfulness apps that include meditation exercises, sleep support, and stress-management strategies.
  • Woebot Health. Informed by Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Woebot Health offers a conversational chatbot that checks in on users and provides coping suggestions and tools.
  • MyStrength. MyStrength offers a digital program with modules for depression, stress, sleep, and chronic pain.

How Do They Work?

Mental health apps use evidence-based techniques to help users manage their moods and thoughts. Here’s how many of them function:

  • Daily Check-ins. Users are prompted to log their emotions, thoughts, and stress levels. This helps identify patterns and triggers.
  • Guided Activities. Exercises such as journaling, breathing, and meditation are built into the apps to support mood regulation.
  • Education. Short lessons teach users about depression and how to manage it through behavioral strategies.
  • Reminders and Notifications. Gentle prompts help users stay engaged with their mental health plan.
  • Social Connection Tools. Some apps help users schedule calls or virtual support sessions with loved ones or mental health professionals.

Are Mental Health Apps Covered by Insurance?

As more emphasis is put on mental health and as the desire for more accessible resources increases, health insurance providers are increasingly covering the use of mental health apps. But before paying for a mental health app, contact your health insurance provider to make sure it is covered.

Medicare

At the beginning of 2025, Medicare began covering certain FDA-approved digital mental health applications when prescribed as medically necessary. This includes apps designed for conditions like depression and generalized anxiety disorder. Coverage specifics can vary, so consult with your health care provider or check the Medicare Connected Apps Directory for approved applications.

Medicaid

Medicaid coverage for mental health apps varies by state. Some states have added telehealth services, including mental health apps, to their Medicaid programs. Check with your state's Medicaid office or health care provider for specific coverage details.

Private Health Insurance

Many private insurers are now beginning to cover mental health apps and online therapy platforms. For instance, Talkspace partners with several major insurance providers, including Cigna, Optum, Aetna, and others, to offer covered therapy services. Similarly, platforms like Amwell are included in the coverage plans of over 40 insurers. Be sure to consult your insurance provider to determine which apps and services are covered under your plan.

Why Are These Apps Especially Valuable for Older Adults?

To be useful for older adults, these apps need to accommodate their needs and usage preferences. They accomplish this in different ways.

Accessibility

Seniors may face barriers to in-person care, such as limited mobility, transportation challenges, or long wait times. Apps allow for support at home, at any time.

Cost-Effectiveness

Many mental health apps are free or low-cost, making them a budget-friendly alternative to traditional therapy sessions. In addition, some health insurance providers cover the use of certain mental health apps.

Privacy

Some older adults may be hesitant to discuss mental health conditions openly. Using an app offers a private and stigma-free way to explore emotions and seek help.

Ongoing Support

Depression can be a recurring condition. Apps provide tools that seniors can use daily, helping reinforce healthy habits between doctor or therapist visits.

What Older Adults and Caregivers Should Consider

Though mental health apps can be beneficial, they aren’t a replacement for professional care. Users should look for apps that are backed by clinical research and offer user-friendly interfaces with large fonts and simple navigation. It is also important to only use apps that have a privacy policy that protects personal health information. Finding an app that can be used alongside a professional treatment plan can make for a more seamless and effective user experience.

It’s also a good idea to consult with a health care provider before using any new mental health tool, especially for individuals with complex medical or psychiatric conditions.

Blending Technology and Psychology

Mental health apps are becoming valuable tools for older adults, including those dealing with depression. By blending technology with psychology, these tools empower seniors to better understand their emotions, develop coping strategies, and maintain a sense of control over their mental health. In a world that can sometimes feel isolating, these digital tools offer connection, comfort, and hope.


Created date: 05/01/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Don't Rely on Medicare or Medicaid for Your Long-Term Care
Multigenerational Housing: Options and Benefits for Seniors
What Durable Medical Equipment Does Medicare Part B Cover?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml