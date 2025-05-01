How Mental Health Apps Can Help Older Adults

Mental health apps are mobile applications that provide support for emotional well-being. For older adults, these apps are often tailored to address age-specific challenges, such as loneliness, grief, chronic illness, and cognitive decline, which can all contribute to depression. The most effective apps combine psychological tools, behavioral health strategies, and easy-to-use interfaces.

For a long time, therapy and medications have been the primary forms of treatment for mental health issues. However, a newer option is becoming more prevalent — and is closer at hand. Mental health apps that people can access with their smartphones and tablets are garnering more attention and users.

Mental health issues come in many forms and can stem from many sources. An especially prevalent mental health issue is depression, which can be caused by loneliness, chronic medical conditions, stressful life events, or a combination of factors. Older adults can be especially susceptible to depression, as well as other mental health issues.

Consulting with a health care provider before using any new mental health tool is recommended, especially for those with complex medical conditions.

Mental health apps should be used alongside, not as a replacement for, professional care.

Apps can be especially valuable for older adults because they are often accessible, cost-effective, private, and offer ongoing support.

Insurance coverage for mental health apps is increasing, with potential coverage under Medicare, Medicaid (depending on the state), and private health insurance plans.

Mental health apps often utilize techniques like daily check-ins, journaling, meditation, and educational lessons on managing mood and emotions.

Examples of some of the apps that are helpful for older adults include:

MoodTools. Designed in collaboration with mental health professionals, MoodTools (available via the Apple Store) offers multiple tools, including a thought diary, safety plan, and guided activities with a mood tracker.

MyStrength. MyStrength offers a digital program with modules for depression, stress, sleep, and chronic pain.

How Do They Work?

Mental health apps use evidence-based techniques to help users manage their moods and thoughts. Here’s how many of them function:

Daily Check-ins. Users are prompted to log their emotions, thoughts, and stress levels. This helps identify patterns and triggers.

Social Connection Tools. Some apps help users schedule calls or virtual support sessions with loved ones or mental health professionals.

Are Mental Health Apps Covered by Insurance?

As more emphasis is put on mental health and as the desire for more accessible resources increases, health insurance providers are increasingly covering the use of mental health apps. But before paying for a mental health app, contact your health insurance provider to make sure it is covered.

Medicare

At the beginning of 2025, Medicare began covering certain FDA-approved digital mental health applications when prescribed as medically necessary. This includes apps designed for conditions like depression and generalized anxiety disorder. Coverage specifics can vary, so consult with your health care provider or check the Medicare Connected Apps Directory for approved applications.

Medicaid

Medicaid coverage for mental health apps varies by state. Some states have added telehealth services, including mental health apps, to their Medicaid programs. Check with your state's Medicaid office or health care provider for specific coverage details.

Private Health Insurance

Many private insurers are now beginning to cover mental health apps and online therapy platforms. For instance, Talkspace partners with several major insurance providers, including Cigna, Optum, Aetna, and others, to offer covered therapy services. Similarly, platforms like Amwell are included in the coverage plans of over 40 insurers. Be sure to consult your insurance provider to determine which apps and services are covered under your plan.

Why Are These Apps Especially Valuable for Older Adults?

To be useful for older adults, these apps need to accommodate their needs and usage preferences. They accomplish this in different ways.

Accessibility

Seniors may face barriers to in-person care, such as limited mobility, transportation challenges, or long wait times. Apps allow for support at home, at any time.

Cost-Effectiveness

Many mental health apps are free or low-cost, making them a budget-friendly alternative to traditional therapy sessions. In addition, some health insurance providers cover the use of certain mental health apps.

Privacy

Some older adults may be hesitant to discuss mental health conditions openly. Using an app offers a private and stigma-free way to explore emotions and seek help.

Ongoing Support

Depression can be a recurring condition. Apps provide tools that seniors can use daily, helping reinforce healthy habits between doctor or therapist visits.

What Older Adults and Caregivers Should Consider

Though mental health apps can be beneficial, they aren’t a replacement for professional care. Users should look for apps that are backed by clinical research and offer user-friendly interfaces with large fonts and simple navigation. It is also important to only use apps that have a privacy policy that protects personal health information. Finding an app that can be used alongside a professional treatment plan can make for a more seamless and effective user experience.

It’s also a good idea to consult with a health care provider before using any new mental health tool, especially for individuals with complex medical or psychiatric conditions.

Blending Technology and Psychology

Mental health apps are becoming valuable tools for older adults, including those dealing with depression. By blending technology with psychology, these tools empower seniors to better understand their emotions, develop coping strategies, and maintain a sense of control over their mental health. In a world that can sometimes feel isolating, these digital tools offer connection, comfort, and hope.