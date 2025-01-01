Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid
To qualify for Medicaid, you must have limited income and assets (in most states, no more than $2,000 in your name). If you have more than that, you may find yourself having to "spend down" your extra assets to meet the $2,000...
During the COVID-19 pandemic, states could not take away Medicaid coverage from any residents enrolled in this program. In recent months, however, this has been changing. If you are on Medicaid, be sure to take some time to understand whether...
If your assets are above the resource limit that would allow you to qualify for Medicaid, you may be able to engage in Medicaid planning. Legal strategies will allow you to qualify for benefits and preserve your assets. ...
Even a modest monthly income may disqualify you from Medicaid. A Miller Trust may help you resolve this dilemma.
Caring for an ailing family member is difficult work, but it doesn't necessarily have to be unpaid work. There are programs available that allow Medicaid recipients to hire family members as caregivers.
More and more states are switching to a managed care model when dealing with Medicaid long-term care patients, a change that has resulted in a loss of services in some cases.
In some states (called "income cap" states), Medicaid applicants who have excess income can qualify for Medicaid only if they put the excess in a special trust, called a "Miller" trust or a "Qualified Income Trust.
Many middle-income people have too much money to qualify for Medicaid but can't afford a pricey long-term care insurance policy. ...
While some residents may prefer nursing home care to living on their own, others would rather be independent. For residents who want to move out but need some assistance to live on their own, help may be available. ...
