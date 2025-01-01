William Hickman
Hickman Menashe, PS
William Hickman
Hickman Menashe, PS
Firm DescriptionIn January 2005, William S. Hickman and Jacob H. Menashe joined their practices to form the law firm of HICKMAN Â¨ MENASHE, P.S. Bill and Jacob are both established practitioners in the following areas of law:
At Hickman Menashe, P.S. we seek to serve your needs in an effective, caring and efficient manner.
We have two locations in Puget Sound for your convenience. With our main office in Lynnwood and a satellite office in Bellevue, we are able to meet with you at the location that best suits your needs. Please contact us at our main office in Lynnwood at 425-744-5658 for an appointment at either of our locations. We are available from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
CostPlease contact this attorney for more information about fees by clicking here.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
4211 Alderwood Mall Boulevard
Suite 204
Lynnwood, WA 98036
500 108th Avenue NE
8th Floor
Bellevue, WA 98004
On the web
William Hickman
Hickman Menashe, PS
Bill attended Brigham Young University, receiving his B.A. in American Studies in 1982 and his J.D., cum laude, in 1985. He subsequently clerked for the Honorable Ricardo Hinojosa, United States District Judge, Southern District of Texas. A native of Washington, Bill returned to the Seattle area in 1987, passed the...