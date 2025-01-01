William J. Green
Green Law Offices PC is dedicated to helping older adults and their families arrange their legal affairs to help ensure they will have all the necessary legal tools to face their golden years. Also, in the event of an illness or disability at any age, we help our clients to secure their financial affairs and gain access to quality care.
Bill opened Green Law Offices PC in 1997 and limits his practice to Elder Law. He has achieved Certification as an Elder Law Attorney from the National Elder Law Foundation. A 1992 graduate of the University of Illinois Law School, Bill is licensed to practice in Indiana and Illinois. He and his wife, Robin have three children: Emily, Ryan and Michael
Firm Description
If you’re looking for high quality and personal service, you’ve come to the right place. At Green Law Offices PC we’ll give you the attention and personal service you’ll come to expect and enjoy. We offer Elder Law services throughout the State of Indiana with offices in Valparaiso, Lafayette and Indianapolis. Let us put our experience to work for you.
Main Office
6904 S. East Street
Suite E
Indianapolis, IN 46227
15 Franklin Street
Suite 235
Valparaiso, IN 46383
133 N. 4th Street
Suite 205
Lafayette , IN 47901
