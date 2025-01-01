Green Law Offices PC is dedicated to helping older adults and their families arrange their legal affairs to help ensure they will have all the necessary legal tools to face their golden years. Also, in the event of an illness or disability at any age, we help our clients to secure their financial affairs and gain access to quality care.

Bill opened Green Law Offices PC in 1997 and limits his practice to Elder Law. He has achieved Certification as an Elder Law Attorney from the National Elder Law Foundation. A 1992 graduate of the University of Illinois Law School, Bill is licensed to practice in Indiana and Illinois. He and his wife, Robin have three children: Emily, Ryan and Michael