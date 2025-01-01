When Bill began practicing law, he was drawn to the creativity it required to resolve client problems. Bill practices in the areas of estate planning, elder law, estate administration, and fiduciary litigation.

Bill is one of approximately 65 attorneys in Pennsylvania – and one of only two attorneys practicing in Berks County – certified in elder law by the National Elder Law Foundation.

Bill speaks frequently about estate planning and elder law issues, including planning for incapacity, asset protection planning and how to use a power of attorney properly. Currently, Bill chairs the estate planning and elder law section of the Berks County Bar Association. He also serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys where he co-chairs its education committee. He also serves as the board chair for Easterseals of Eastern Pennsylvania. Bill is a past president of the Berks County Estate Planning Council, served as the chairman of the board of directors at Berks Encore, and has volunteered on the boards of the Berks County Chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Reading Symphony Orchestra.

Bill is a graduate of Bucknell University. He received his juris doctor degree from the Dickinson School of Law, and holds a LL.M. degree in taxation from the Villanova University School of Law.