Firm Description

Beyers Law LLC focuses on estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning. Bill Beyers has achieved the designation of Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, the only organization accredited by the American Bar Association to offer certification in the area of elder law. Bill is currently one of only seven Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the state of Colorado. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, ElderCounsel, and WealthCounsel. A graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska College of Law, Bill frequently speaks to groups about elder law, estate planning and special needs planning. Bill is licensed to practice in Colorado and Nebraska.

In 2016 Bill's oldest son, Will Beyers, joined the office full-time. Will focuses on estate planning, elder law, special needs planning and Medicaid/VA issues. Will is licensed to practice in Colorado and has been accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs to handle VA claims. Will is a member of the Colorado Bar Association, ElderCounsel, WealthCounsel, The Larimer County Trust & Estates Section, and the Larimer County Young Lawyers Division where he serves as the Vice President of Communications. Will is also the Larimer County Chair of Colorado Lawyers for Colorado Veterans and serves on the board of a local non-profit that provides outdoor opportunities to disadvantaged children. His monthly columns on elder law issues can be found in the Larimer County and Weld County editions of 50+ Magazine.