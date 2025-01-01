Firm Description

Will has spent his legal career taking areas of practice that were either made overly complicated by lawyers or so expensive that they were only accessible to the wealthy or well connected and create simple solutions for everyone. Leading the way in 2002 was MissouriTrafficTickets.com, the world’s first completely online legal service. Through this site, Will created a way for the public to hire a lawyer to help keep traffic citations from appearing on their driving record - a process previously only a few new about.

He sold that site, and has focused on new ventures like EvictionsQuick.com, MyMissouriLLC.com, & Simple-Trust.com, bringing the simple solution process to LandLords, Small Businesses, & the general public’s need for quality estate planning.

Will focuses primarily on providing a clear, easy to understand method of Estate Planning along with the ongoing support and structure that is necessary for Estate Plans to succeed.

Innovative and creative solutions are the hallmark of Worsham Law Firm.