Attorney Keast was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2007. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Mahoning County Bar Association, and the Ohio State Bar Association. He received his Bachelor and Master’s degrees from Xavier University and his Juris Doctor degree from The University of Akron School of Law. Prior to practicing law, he worked in the nursing home industry as Nursing Home Administrator. He began a private practice focusing on elder law issues related to asset protection, Medicaid planning, and Estate planning in 2011.

Firm Description

Elder law attorneys focus on the legal issues that primarily affect senior citizens. These issues include planning for incapacity, asset protection, long-term care, and leaving a legacy after death.

While seniors are most likely to need long term care, become incapacitated or pass away, the reality is that people of any age groups could find themselves facing the same situation. Anyone can come down with an unexpected illness or suffer an injury that is deadly or even sends them to a nursing home, or that leaves them unable to communicate. Are you prepared?

Elder law attorneys help people, young and old, to plan for the risk that something will go wrong, as well as prepare for the certainty of eventual death. Planning is the focus of elder law. This means assisting clients with:

  • An Incapacity Plan: W. David Keast will help you put a plan in place to answer questions such as; Who will manage assets if you cannot? Who will make medical decisions for you if you can’t speak for yourself? What kinds of medical care do you want? Your plan will utilize tools such as living trusts and power of attorney to protect you and your assets.
  • A Long-term Care Plan: David will help you to make a plan for covering the costs of a nursing home that will not bankrupt you or your family. Long-term care is expensive, and the cost will probably continue to rise with each passing year. The reality is that most seniors will require at least some long-term care, an expense that can prove to be burdensome.
  • An Asset Protection Plan:He works with people from all walks of life – from those with little assets who want a simple will, to those with considerable wealth who want to navigate the difficulties of estate taxes and probate. Whatever your situation, David is here to provide compassionate, knowledgeable counsel to help you accomplish your goals.
  • An Estate Plan: Estate planning is not just about what happens to your assets after you pass away – effective estate planning looks at all issues, from death and disability to Medicaid, VA Benefits and nursing home care. W. David Keast's goal is to take you through the steps to preserve your independence for as long as possible and to appoint an advocate in case of incapacity.

When you talk with an elder law attorney, your lawyer will discuss your specific concerns and goals for the future. A custom-tailored plan is created to achieve your dreams and to make sure your wishes are respected, even if someday you are not able to communicate your desires.

W. David Keast provides advice to people of all ages on elder law issues, including Medicaid planning. Give him a call today to set up an appointment to begin creating your plan so you and your family will not have to worry about what the future holds.

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

4411 Market St.
Youngstown, OH 44512

Meet W. David Keast

Attorney Keast was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2007. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Mahoning County Bar Association, and the Ohio State Bar Association. He received his Bachelor and Master's degrees from Xavier University and his Juris Doctor degree from The University of Akron

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

