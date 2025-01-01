Attorney Todd Mazenko is the owner and founder of the Mazenko Law Firm located in Mount Dora, Florida, in Lake County. His law practice focuses on Florida estate planning, including wills, trusts, and probate, and he speaks throughout central Florida on these topics. Todd graduated cum laude with a law degree from the University of Florida and has worked in the field of estate planning for over 10 years.

Todd is a decorated US Navy veteran, the chairman of the Advent Health Waterman Foundation Board of Directors, a member of the Christian Legal Society, and active in his local church and community. Todd volunteers for several veterans’ groups, including the Wounded Warrior Project and Fairways for Warriors.

