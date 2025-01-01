Todd Marquardt
My passion is empowering business owners, retirees, adult caregiving children, and fiduciaries to understand complex laws and advocate for them when they are in trouble. I take the time to really listen to the questions, dreams, and fears of my clients. As part of my goal oriented process, I first seek to understand their goals and needs. Our relationship builds through a process; it is not a single transaction. My staff and I answer the phone, return calls, and reply to emails so that we can inform our clients about cutting edge legal strategies today and tomorrow.
Firm Description
Your legal team at Marquardt Law Firm and I believe thousandairs as well as millionaires can take advantage of tax-efficiently protecting and preserving assets, reducing family conflict, and maximizing government benefits.
You can count on us to:
- take time to listen to and learn about your questions, dreams and fears;
- answer the phone, return calls, and reply to emails; and
- inform our clients about cutting edge legal strategies
As we design and implement:
- Legal solutions for owner managed businesses to protect the business from family and protect family from the business;
- Legal solutions for those who worked hard, saved for retirement, and dream of leaving a legacy;
- Legal solutions for aging adults with disabilities and caregivers to save money and qualify for government benefits; and
- Legal solutions for executors, personal representatives, and trustees to reduce conflict and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities.
We can help you understand the legal process. We are careful and thoughtful about helping you start a new business, incorporate your growing company, or protect your legacy and plan your Will and estate.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
14603 Huebner
San Antonio, TX 78230
