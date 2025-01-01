Tim Nay
Law Offices of Nay and Friedenberg LLC
Tim has combined decades of clinical social work experience and legal expertise to develop an insightful, innovative and people-friendly approach to assisting his clients. He is the founding President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and was recognized in 1992 as a Fellow of the Academy.
Tim is a past President of the Oregon Gerontological Association, past Chair and founding member of the Elder Law Section of the Oregon State Bar and past President of the Oregon Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. He is past Chair, Amicus Brief Committee-National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (2003-2006) and also a member of the Medicaid Task Force-National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (2003-present).
He is a founding member and past secretary of the National Alliance of Medicare Set Aside Professionals. Tim is a member of the Oregon State Bar and the Washington State Bar Association. He is also a member of the Advisory Boards of the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the Society of Settlement Planners. Tim was the recipient of the 2007 Unaward of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
We are all branches of a family tree. Today, more than ever, planning one?s affairs may involve three or more generations of several family trees. Parents, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and life partners are often part of the planning. Our approach to estate planning and elder law is to help generations work together without conflict. We strive for excellence in every aspect of our practice, from simple wills to more complex medicaid planning. Practicing law for over 30 years, we are one of the most experienced elder law and estate planning firms in Portland, Oregon. Our capable, friendly staff is committed to guiding you through each step of your planning - from your first call to our last contact after our work is done. Our attorneys will listen carefully to your concerns and will present the best options to reach your goals. We pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our clients.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
6500 SW Macadam Avenue
Suite 300
Portland, OR 97239
