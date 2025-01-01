Tim has combined decades of clinical social work experience and legal expertise to develop an insightful, innovative and people-friendly approach to assisting his clients. He is the founding President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and was recognized in 1992 as a Fellow of the Academy.

Tim is a past President of the Oregon Gerontological Association, past Chair and founding member of the Elder Law Section of the Oregon State Bar and past President of the Oregon Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. He is past Chair, Amicus Brief Committee-National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (2003-2006) and also a member of the Medicaid Task Force-National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (2003-present).

He is a founding member and past secretary of the National Alliance of Medicare Set Aside Professionals. Tim is a member of the Oregon State Bar and the Washington State Bar Association. He is also a member of the Advisory Boards of the Academy of Special Needs Planners and the Society of Settlement Planners. Tim was the recipient of the 2007 Unaward of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.