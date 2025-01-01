lthough I started out as a young boy in Wichita, I spent most of my childhood through my high school years in Garden City, Kansas. When I was 11, I inherited my brother’s paper route. I had 120 copies of the Garden City Telegram to deliver on my bicycle every afternoon. In the mid to late 1960s, to get paid, I had to walk my paper route every month over several evenings to complete the collections. Part of what took me so long was that many of my older customers wanted someone to talk to, and over the three years I had the paper route, I heard hundreds of personal stories. More than anything, I became a good listener. Even today, I think that I honed my listening skills at a very young age.

I also learned to work hard, and that has stuck with me as well. I have been employed or had a job ever since I started that paper route. Also, during that same time, I was in the Boy Scouts. In fact, I was in a family of scouts. My father was a troop leader, and my brothers and I attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Most of what I learned during those early years has made me successful: Work hard, Tell the truth, Be prepared, Serve others, Never stop learning.

I didn’t initially go to law school after college. When I graduated from Emporia State University in 1977, my wife, Elaine, and I went to western Kansas to teach school. I had an undergraduate degree in English and taught High School English at Dodge City Senior High School for three years, from 1977 to 1980. During the summers, I farmed and worked for the Kansas 4-H Foundation. However, I was driven to see what I could do in competition with other adults. I had never really pushed myself in high school or college, and I wanted to see how I would perform against others if I gave it everything I had. I did so, and it turned out that after my first year at Washburn University School of Law, I was in the top ten percent of my class of 220 students and was asked to participate in the Law Journal.

I knew I wanted to be involved in estate planning and took all of the courses in law school that would help me be well educated in this area of law. Courses that covered probate, wills, trusts, closely held business entities, income taxation, and Federal estate taxation were very much a part of my curriculum. I graduated from Washburn in December of 1982 and have practiced law in Kansas ever since. Between all of the various experiences I’ve had in representing clients and planning for them over that time, as well as countless hours of continuing education, I built a wealth of knowledge.

I bring this knowledge and experience to the relationship when I meet with and counsel clients on their options and how many different ways they might get from here to there. More than that, I think I bring compassion and empathy, as well as a vast amount of experience, to explain how we will get through it together when there is a crisis, such as a severe illness, fear of losing assets, or even incapacity or death of a loved one. I simply love working with people, solving problems, and building new relationships.

~ Tim J. Larson