Tim J. Larson

Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA

lthough I started out as a young boy in Wichita, I spent most of my childhood through my high school years in Garden City, Kansas.  When I was 11, I inherited my brother’s paper route. I had 120 copies of the Garden City Telegram to deliver on my bicycle every afternoon.  In the mid to late 1960s, to get paid, I had to walk my paper route every month over several evenings to complete the collections. Part of what took me so long was that many of my older customers wanted someone to talk to, and over the three years I had the paper route, I heard hundreds of personal stories. More than anything, I became a good listener. Even today, I think that I honed my listening skills at a very young age.

I also learned to work hard, and that has stuck with me as well. I have been employed or had a job ever since I started that paper route. Also, during that same time, I was in the Boy Scouts. In fact, I was in a family of scouts. My father was a troop leader, and my brothers and I attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Most of what I learned during those early years has made me successful: Work hard, Tell the truth, Be prepared, Serve others, Never stop learning.

I didn’t initially go to law school after college. When I graduated from Emporia State University in 1977, my wife, Elaine, and I went to western Kansas to teach school. I had an undergraduate degree in English and taught High School English at Dodge City Senior High School for three years, from 1977 to 1980. During the summers, I farmed and worked for the Kansas 4-H Foundation. However, I was driven to see what I could do in competition with other adults. I had never really pushed myself in high school or college, and I wanted to see how I would perform against others if I gave it everything I had. I did so, and it turned out that after my first year at Washburn University School of Law, I was in the top ten percent of my class of 220 students and was asked to participate in the Law Journal.

I knew I wanted to be involved in estate planning and took all of the courses in law school that would help me be well educated in this area of law. Courses that covered probate, wills, trusts, closely held business entities, income taxation, and Federal estate taxation were very much a part of my curriculum. I graduated from Washburn in December of 1982 and have practiced law in Kansas ever since. Between all of the various experiences I’ve had in representing clients and planning for them over that time, as well as countless hours of continuing education, I built a wealth of knowledge.

I bring this knowledge and experience to the relationship when I meet with and counsel clients on their options and how many different ways they might get from here to there. More than that, I think I bring compassion and empathy, as well as a vast amount of experience, to explain how we will get through it together when there is a crisis, such as a severe illness, fear of losing assets, or even incapacity or death of a loved one. I simply love working with people, solving problems, and building new relationships.

~ Tim J. Larson

  • Tim J. Larson has clients all over the state of Kansas and parts of Oklahoma. He has been admitted to practice law in both states. Mr. Larson has planned for many business owners, including farm and agriculture-related families. In recent years he has worked with multi-family and multi-generational farm and ranch families to coordinate planning.
  • Larson has contributed to three books, LEGACY: Plan, Protect and Preserve Your EstateGENERATIONS, Planning Your Legacy; and STRICTLY BUSINESS, Planning Strategies for Privately Owned Businesses. He has been a member of e.Planners Educational Alliance, Inc. for over 20 years. This select group of about 30 estate planning attorneys from across the country meets three times per year for various continuing education programs and collaborates to provide sophisticated estate planning services to clients nationwide.
  • In addition, Tim J. Larson is a member of NAELA, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Kansas Bar Association Elder Law, Real Estate, Probate and Trust Committee, the Wichita Bar Association Probate Committee, the Wichita Estate Planning Council, Wealth Counsel, and Elder Counsel.
  • For many years, Mr. Larson has spoken publicly and presented continuing education courses to attorneys, accountants, financial planners, and life insurance professionals on estate planning topics. He has spoken on estate planning topics for the Kansas State University Foundation in Manhattan on numerous occasions, as well as for various financial institutions.

At Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA, our team specializes in Estate Planning and Trust Administration. We cater to diverse clients across Kansas, including singles, couples, parents with young children, retirees, farmers, ranchers, small business owners, and professionals. Our practice spans various aspects of estate and business planning, encompassing business succession and asset protection. We prioritize cultivating enduring relationships with our clients and their families, extending beyond a single lifetime. Our commitment to our client's well-being is reflected in our dedicated efforts at Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA. We aim to ensure a positive, valuable, and enriching experience for everyone we work with.

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

7570 W 21st St N Ste 1026A
Wichita, KS 67205

Medicaid 101
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
