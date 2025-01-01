Thomas J. Wall, Jr. has practiced in the trust and estate planning areas since 1994. Prior to founding his firm in 2004, T.J. practiced at a boutique estate planning, business, real estate and banking firm in downtown Detroit. He has devoted the last fifteen years to helping thousands of families and businesses in Southeastern Michigan achieve their goals of protecting their wealth through innovative estate and business planning strategies. T.J. likes to think of his firm as a caring, forward-looking, problem solving resource for legally and financially transitioning families.



His practice is focused on guiding clients through the complicated and often confusing process of creating plans that balance family and asset protection, preserve wealth and reflect cherished family values. Through T.J.s patience and his ability to truly listen to client concerns, he is able to translate his clients vision into a plan that meets their desires and exceeds their expectations, developing lifelong relationships with not only his clients, but their families as well. His firm's ultimate mission is to become an on-going trusted advisor to all of his clients, and assuring that he can be there for your family when you cannot.



T.J. earned his law degree from Wayne State University Law School (1994) and his undergraduate BA degree, with High Honor, in Business Administration from Michigan State University (1991). He is a member of the Michigan State Bar, Estate Planning and Real Property Sections, Elder Law Answers organization, the Probate and Estate Planning Certification Program, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars, Catholic Lawyers Society, and is a Fellow of the SunBridge Legacy Builder Institute, a national nonprofit educational foundation created to promote legacy building. With a genuine enthusiasm for his work, T.J. is also a frequently requested speaker for private and community groups, attorneys, accountants, and other financial professionals. He enjoys and feels it is important to educate and give back to his community.



Most importantly, T.J. is a husband and dad. He and his wife Debbie have two sons, Thomas and Brett. They can often be found in their second home the local hockey rink, cheering on their boys.