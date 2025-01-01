I’m a partner with Fitzwater Law and am proud to have practiced with this firm for more than 20 years. My practice emphasizes legal issues unique to the elderly and their families, including guardianship and conservatorship, probate estates, trust administration, and estate planning. Some of my favorite cases are the emergency (“temporary”) guardianships and conservatorships. I received my J.D. from Willamette University College of Law.



I value helping people in times of crisis by making the legal system understandable. I pride myself on being reliable and thorough in my work, while striving to take the mystery out of the legal process.

Elder law and estate planning is a perfect fit for me. Since my time as a psychology major at Linfield College I have enjoyed helping people in need. I am a frequent volunteer at the Legal Aid Service’s Senior Law Project providing pro bono legal help to seniors. I also enjoy teaching other attorneys to practice elder law. I am a faculty speaker for the Multnomah Bar Association on the issues of probate administration and guardianships. I am currently the former Chair of the Executive Committee for the Elder Law Section of the Oregon State Bar.

I enjoy applying my knowledge and skills to assist my community. I am the former two-term President and founding board member of Guardian Partners, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating abuse and neglect for our elderly and disabled populations. I was a Co-Editor of the Oregon State Bar’s Elder Law Handbook. I was also awarded the Oregon State Bar President’s Public Service Award in 2017 for my volunteer service.

I have lived in the Northwest the majority of my life. When I am not in the office helping clients, you will find me and my husband visiting our four sons and playing with our young granddaughter.

EDUCATION

Willamette University College of Law - J.D. (1998)

ORGANIZATIONS & AWARDS