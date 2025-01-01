Search Articles

I’m a partner with Fitzwater Law and am proud to have practiced with this firm for more than 20 years. My practice emphasizes legal issues unique to the elderly and their families, including guardianship and conservatorship, probate estates, trust administration, and estate planning. Some of my favorite cases are the emergency (“temporary”) guardianships and conservatorships.  I received my J.D. from Willamette University College of Law.

I value helping people in times of crisis by making the legal system understandable.  I pride myself on being reliable and thorough in my work, while striving to take the mystery out of the legal process.

 

Elder law and estate planning is a perfect fit for me.  Since my time as a psychology major at Linfield College I have enjoyed helping people in need. I am a frequent volunteer at the Legal Aid Service’s Senior Law Project providing pro bono legal help to seniors. I also enjoy teaching other attorneys to practice elder law. I am a faculty speaker for the Multnomah Bar Association on the issues of probate administration and guardianships. I am currently the former Chair of the Executive Committee for the Elder Law Section of the Oregon State Bar.

I enjoy applying my knowledge and skills to assist my community.  I am the former two-term President and founding board member of Guardian Partners, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating abuse and neglect for our elderly and disabled populations.  I was a Co-Editor of the Oregon State Bar’s Elder Law Handbook. I was also awarded the Oregon State Bar President’s Public Service Award in 2017 for my volunteer service. 

 

I have lived in the Northwest the majority of my life.  When I am not in the office helping clients, you will find me and my husband visiting our four sons and playing with our young granddaughter.

EDUCATION

  • Willamette University College of Law - J.D. (1998)

 

ORGANIZATIONS & AWARDS

  • Oregon State Bar (OSB), Elder Law Section, and Estate Planning and Administration Section

  • OSB Elder Law Section Executive Committee, Past Chair

  • Co-Editor, Oregon State Bar Elder Law Book

  • Guardian Partners Board, past President, past Treasurer

  • Guardian/Conservator Association of Oregon

  • Oregon Working Interdisciplinary Network of Guardianship Stakeholders (WINGS)

  • In 2017, Theressa received the OSB President’s Public Service Award, given by the President of the Oregon State Bar Association for "volunteer law-related services on behalf of Oregon lawyers."

  • Theressa was selected as an "Oregon Super Lawyer" every year since 2020 by SuperLawyers.com.

Firm Description

One of Oregon’s largest elder law and estate planning firms, Fitzwater Law provides friendly, responsive, and high-quality legal counsel for estate planning, special needs, probate, guardianship, and Medicaid eligibility.

In addition, the attorneys at Fitzwater Law are active in community service and routinely volunteer to give presentations to the public and other professional organizations.  Our attorneys are committed to excellence and have been successfully representing clients in the Pacific Northwest since 1934

Our areas of specialty include:

* Estate Planning; Wills and Trusts
* Elder Law/Elder Abuse Litigation
* Special Needs Trusts
* Medicaid Planning/Long-Term Care
* Guardianships and Conservatorships
* Probate/Probate Litigation
 

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

6400 SE Lake Rd.
Suite 440
Portland, OR 97222

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog

Social Media


