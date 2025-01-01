Thad Murphy

A northeast Iowa native, Thad grew up on a small farm on the outskirts of West Union, Iowa. After graduating from the University of Iowa College of law he practiced for three years in Davenport, Iowa and has practiced since 2003 in Dubuque, Iowa. He has also maintained an office in Davenport since 2007. Thad focuses his practice on estate planning, elder law, Social Security disability and veterans disability. When not spending time with his wife and two daughters, Thad enjoys speaking with other attorneys and professional groups. In the past Thad has given his time as a lecturer teaching continuing education to other Iowa attorneys.

Education

Thad received a Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College in 1996 with a degree in History. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law graduating with distinction in 2000.

Professional Affiliations

Thad is a sustaining member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR); the National Organization of Veterans’ Advocates (NOVA); ElderCounsel; the Iowa Bar Association; the Dubuque County Bar Association; the American Association for Justice (AAJ); and a VA Accredited Attorney. Thad is admitted to the Iowa Bar, the Illinois Bar, the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa Federal Court, the Central District of Illinois Federal Court, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.