A northeast Iowa native, Thad grew up on a small farm on the outskirts of West Union, Iowa. After graduating from the University of Iowa College of law he practiced for three years in Davenport, Iowa and has practiced since 2003 in Dubuque, Iowa. He has also maintained an office in Davenport since 2007. Thad focuses his practice on estate planning, elder law, Social Security disability and veterans disability. When not spending time with his wife and two daughters, Thad enjoys speaking with other attorneys and professional groups. In the past Thad has given his time as a lecturer teaching continuing education to other Iowa attorneys.
Education
Thad received a Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College in 1996 with a degree in History. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law graduating with distinction in 2000.
Professional Affiliations
Thad is a sustaining member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives (NOSSCR); the National Organization of Veterans’ Advocates (NOVA); ElderCounsel; the Iowa Bar Association; the Dubuque County Bar Association; the American Association for Justice (AAJ); and a VA Accredited Attorney. Thad is admitted to the Iowa Bar, the Illinois Bar, the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa Federal Court, the Central District of Illinois Federal Court, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Firm Description
We provide comprehensive Estate Planning, Probate/Trust Administration and Elder Law for residents of Iowa. Specifically, we practice in the following areas: Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, VA Pension Planning, Asset Protection Planning, Guardianships, Wills and Trusts, Probate and Estate Administration.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
1635 Associates Drive
Suite 102
Dubuque, IA 52002
1415 28th Street
Suite 160
West Des Moines, IA 50266
450 1st Street SW
Suite 102
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
2414 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA 52722
